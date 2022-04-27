Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Interior Electronics Product Lines

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontic, the aerospace industry’s leading provider of ‘Extended Life Solutions’ for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) established products, has signed an exclusive license agreement with Honeywell for Interior Electronics product lines currently manufactured at Honeywell’s facilities in Urbana, Ohio.

The Interior Electronics products include caution panels, warning lights, dimmers, switches, etc. They are located throughout the cockpit, cabin, and lavatory of the aircraft. The products are established on multiple commercial and military platforms. This latest agreement adds to the large portfolio of exclusive licensed products between the two companies in a relationship that began in 1983.

Gareth Hall, President and CEO of Ontic, said, “Ontic’s sole focus is on providing valuable solutions for strategic OEM partners like Honeywell, ensuring support for their mature, legacy, or non-core products and providing lifetime support to the customers. We value our long-standing relationship with Honeywell and look forward to our continued work with them.”

Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham, Bolton and Staverton in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.

“Ontic has supported Honeywell through license agreements like this for decades, and our exclusive license of interior electronics product lines builds upon this valued partnership,” said Brian Wenig, President, Mechanical Systems & Components, Honeywell Aerospace.

The products will be transitioned to Ontic’s Chatsworth California facility, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Ontic

With over 48 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 mature aircraft parts. Ontic’s portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.