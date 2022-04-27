MOPIC to Introduce 3D Stereo Capture – Transmission- Display Solution for Remote Monitoring at InfoComm 2022

MOPIC, a 3D Light Field display startup, will introduce 3D stereo capture – transmission- display solution for remote monitoring at InfoComm 2022. MOPIC’s Glasses-free 3D monitoring solution allows viewers to recognize an image as a 3D space.

ANYANG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOPIC, a 3D Light Field display startup, announced the unveiling of a ‘Glasses-free 3D monitoring solution’ at the InfoComm 2022 to be held in Las Vegas from June 8 to 10.

The Glasses-free 3D monitoring solution implements binocular disparity and motion parallax on a flat screen display, allowing viewers to recognize an image as a 3D space. This provides users with a visual experience as if looking into another space beyond the display frame. The solution comprises 3D camera, a real-time image transmission system, a glasses-free 3D display, and an exclusive application.

MOPIC’s solution is used in fields that need to photograph and see a distant space using a camera that cannot be seen directly with the eyes, such as remote controlling. Remote controlling involves a large number of operations that require a sense of distance, such as avoiding numerous obstacles that are placed in the direction of moving, or selecting only what is necessary from overlay objects. However, in 2D display, which shows a 3D space as a 2D plane through compression, the sense of distance cannot be felt. It is as though driving with one eye closed. This is why MOPIC solution is needed.

If connected bi-directionally, the solution can also be applied to 3D video calls. MOPIC has already delivered Light Field 3D display modules for a 3D video call system of the world’s largest global enterprise.

Visitors to MOPIC’s booth (North Hall N557) at InfoComm 2022 can experience the company’s various solutions including not only the glasses-free 3D monitoring solution, but also 3D smart signage, which provides a powerfully immersive experience to customers, and Light Field 3D display for 3D video call. For inquiries about visiting the booth and business-related information, contact MOPIC via email (info@mopic.co.kr).