Ripple Brings More Creators to the XRP Ledger for Their NFT Projects

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, today unveiled the final creators to join the first wave of Ripple’s Creator Fund. Selected Creator Fund projects exemplify the “problem-centered utility” of NFTs; for example, in media, carbon credit markets, real estate and beyond. Through Ripple’s Creator Fund, creators can more easily tap into the ultra-fast, low-cost, carbon-neutral XRP Ledger (XRPL) to bring their NFT projects to life.

The independent creators using NFTs to build their communities and functional use cases directly on the XRPL include: Rare Air Media, producer of Michael Jordan’s visual autobiography For the Love of the Game; Zion Clark, elite wheelchair racer and Netflix documentary star; Jessica Ragzy, contemporary artist, entrepreneur and LEGO MASTER; Women Helping Women, an advocacy group that prevents gender-based violence and empowers survivors; and Chef Cecey, PancakeSwap designer and artist:

Rare Air Media - “We changed the financial parameters of large-scale coffee-table books in sports and entertainment publishing by adjusting expectations. Design was as important as photography which was as critical as the editorial—redefining ‘state-of-the-art’ production brought it all together,” said Mark Vancil, founder and CEO of Rare Air Media. “The XRP Ledger provides a platform that allows us to open our minds far wider to contemplate unique ways of communicating ideas. We are thrilled to be minting our first series.”

"As an artist, the ability for NFTs to empower women in the tech industry as well as the arts is something I could not have dreamt about until now," said Rebecca Jo, Artist. "Women Helping Women wants to utilize this opportunity to really empower, inspire and motivate women to bring what we've always had into the world through Ripple's Creator Fund."

Zion Clark - "I'm looking forward to making a positive impact driven by purpose and creating a unique community through an NFT series on the XRP Ledger."

Ripple’s Creator Fund is a $250 million commitment to help creators kickstart their state-of-the-art NFTs on the XRP Ledger. To date, more than 4,000 creators have applied to the fund which provides financial, creative and technical support to creators, agencies and marketplaces building new NFT use cases spanning gaming, metaverses, entertainment and more. The first creators to receive funding for their NFT projects include Justin Bua, xPunks and Steven Sebring. In addition, Ripple is teaming up with Momento NFT and WENEW Labs—building on existing marketplace and infrastructure partnerships with Mintable, mintNFT, onXRP, NFT PRO and Ethernal Labs—to integrate the XRPL and deliver a seamless NFT experience to its users:

Momento NFT - "We're excited to bring the celebrities and influencers using our direct-to-fan social network first access to create social NFTs on the XRP Ledger," said CEO Julian Rodriguez. "Doing so lets fans and collectors own personal, viral, and exciting moments from their favorite creators."

Ripple believes in the potential for NFTs to accelerate the creator economy, inspire new business models and open access to broader participation in the modern financial system. With Ripple’s NFT standard—XLS-20—having been released as part of rippled v1.9.0, the XRPL community is one step closer to delivering a faster, sustainable NFT experience for creators, developers and their NFT applications. Key benefits and support for NFTs on the XRP Ledger include built-in royalties to efficiently move value at scale—without the need for Layer-2 protocols or smart contracts. What’s more, the XRPL is the first major blockchain to become carbon-neutral, allowing billions of NFTs to be sustainably minted, bought and transferred.

Independent creators wanting to get involved with Ripple’s Creator Fund can apply for Wave 2 in the coming months. For more information, visit www.ripple.com.

Rare Air Media

Rare Air Media is a publishing and communications company. Rare Air has produced more than two dozen award-winning titles including five New York Times bestsellers with a variety of high-profile individuals, professional organizations, and corporations such as Michael Jordan, Mario Andretti, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bears, Johnny Cash, Nike, MasterCard International, Hard Rock Cafes International, McDonald’s, and PepsiCo.

Momento NFT

Led by CEO Julian Rodriguez and CTO Sudesh Banskota, Momento NFT is a direct-to-fan NFT social network that lets fans and collectors own the best moments of content creators. Be among the first to create or own.

WENEW Labs

WENEW Labs was initially founded in 2021 as a curator of iconic moments on the blockchain. Since inception, the new media startup has redefined their scope to include 10KTF, an original NFT project; and Altitude, a partnerships division focused on curating NFT offerings through customized generative artworks and immersive experiences. Through 10KTF and Altitude, WENEW Labs brings adaptable web3 concepts to international brands of scale and their respective audiences. Uncover more about WENEW, 10KTF, and Altitude at wenewlabs.xyz.

Ripple

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value to inspire new business models and create more economic opportunity. Our long-term vision is to enable the Internet of Value, where the world moves value like information moves today. Through RippleX, we contribute to accelerating the Internet of Value by inspiring and enabling developers to build solutions that use the XRP Ledger, its native digital asset XRP, and related technologies.