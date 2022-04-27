Genexa® Launches the First Ever Clean Acetaminophen Pain Relief Products for Adults

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time ever, adults can opt for a clean alternative with the same efficacy as its counterparts in the medicine aisles. Launched today, Genexa’s Acetaminophen Extra Strength and Acetaminophen PM caplets have the same active ingredients and dosages of current category leaders but without artificial dyes, synthetic fillers and other artificial preservatives. Genexa® Acetaminophen Extra Strength has 500mg of the pain reliever acetaminophen, the same dosage found in Extra Strength Tylenol®, and Genexa® Acetaminophen PM has 500mg of the pain reliever acetaminophen and 25 mg of diphenhydramine HCl, the same dosage found in Tylenol® PM.

Prior to Genexa’s pain reliever launch, consumers had no choice but to opt for the other acetaminophen products on the market that contain artificial inactive ingredients such as propylene glycol, FD&C red no. 40 aluminum lake and titanium dioxide. Made with clean inactive ingredients, Genexa® Acetaminophen Extra Strength is used to temporarily relieve minor aches and pains due to the common cold, headache, backache, minor pain of arthritis, toothache, muscular aches, premenstrual and menstrual cramps and temporarily reduce fever. Genexa® Acetaminophen PM provides temporary relief of occasional headaches and minor aches and pains with accompanying sleeplessness.

“Now consumers do not have to choose between efficacy and clean ingredients. Our mission of putting people over everything means providing options to those who care about knowing the ingredients in what they are taking,” said CEO and Co-Founder David Johnson. “We’re bringing options to people’s medicine cabinets they have never had before because we believe that it's time to evolve the decades-old formulas in our everyday medicines without compromising on efficacy.”

Artificial dyes, talc, sorbitol, high fructose corn syrup, propylene glycol, titanium dioxide, and common allergens like gluten and lactose, are just some of the inactive ingredients and fillers commonly found in OTC medicine. Genexa has created and published an Ex List which includes all of these ingredients and countless other fillers that it vows to never use in their products.

“In my experience, more and more frequently I am seeing that my patients are doing their best to avoid eating foods that contain artificial additives like dyes, preservatives, and assorted other fillers. They have shared with me that they long for medicines that are effective but not full of artificial fillers. I am so happy to finally have a medicine I can recommend to them,” noted Genexa Medical Advisor Taz Bhatia M.D., a board-certified integrative medicine physician and wellness expert, and Founder of CentreSpring MD. “This groundbreaking product launch from Genexa is an exciting moment for both the industry and for patients across the country, finally delivering a real choice for people pursuing clean living who are in need of a pain reliver.”

“Genexa’s product launches offer new innovation and a forward-thinking approach that will help serve as a catalyst to the entire consumer pharmaceutical industry,” noted Brian Perkins, Chairman of Genexa and former Worldwide Chairman of Consumer Pharmaceuticals and Nutritionals at Johnson & Johnson. “Consumers deserve options and transparency in their medicine and Genexa is delivering on this need."

With a shared belief in making clean medicine accessible to all, Walmart is the exclusive mass retailer for Genexa’s acetaminophen products. These SKUs also retail at CVS, Amazon and Genexa.com, among others. You can find other Genexa products in over 45,000 retailers nationwide.

Recently recognized by Fast Company for its disruptive work in the consumer pharmaceutical space, Genexa was named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Wellness for 2022 by the publication. Genexa is also backed by celebrity investors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Donald Glover, Lily Aldridge, Jennifer Meyer, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Don Cheadle, Bridgid Coulter, Lana Parrilla, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tony Kanal, Zoey Deutch, and Nikki Reed – all of whom share in Genexa’s brand mission to put people over everything.

Genexa’s medicines span most traditional categories of OTC treatment including cold and flu, analgesics, digestion and allergy for infants, children and adults. Genexa’s products are manufactured in accord with the relevant FDA guidelines and are Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free. Many are certified organic and vegan as well. As a Certified B-Corporation, Genexa is committed to using business as a force for good, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

ABOUT GENEXA

Founded by two dads on a mission to revolutionize the medicine aisle, Genexa makes medicine with the same active ingredients people need, but without the artificial ones they don’t. Genexa believes people deserve choices. That’s why their business is built on the commitment to put people over everything. All of Genexa’s products are made to the highest standards of medicine with no artificial dyes, common allergens, or unnecessary inactive ingredients. It’s real medicine, made clean. With a commitment to innovation at every turn, Genexa was recently named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2022. Learn how Genexa is putting people over everything, in everything they do, at Genexa.com.