Azalea Health and Phreesia Partner to Offer an Integrated Intake Experience to Growing Network of Providers

ATLANTA & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azalea Health, a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, and Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, today announced a collaboration to offer a robust integration between their systems to enhance the overall intake experience. This integration will allow provider organizations to offer patients a seamless, convenient digital experience more efficiently, with the staff they have.

“Azalea Health has a track record of innovating the care of patients in rural health settings,” said Baha Zeidan, CEO of Azalea Health. “Announcing Phreesia as our preferred integration partner demonstrates our latest commitment to enhance the intake experience for our growing network of rural healthcare organizations.”

The companies are developing a bidirectional API integration that will allow healthcare organizations to capture patients’ self-reported demographic, clinical, financial and social information digitally during the intake process and save it directly in Azalea’s EHR. By leveraging Phreesia’s automated workflows for intake, consent management, appointment reminders and scheduling, organizations struggling with staffing challenges can reduce the manual workloads of their existing staff and improve their operational and financial health.

Azalea customers can also benefit from Phreesia’s Connect offering, a referral-management solution that allows senders and receivers to easily track referrals, share documents and chat with other providers on a central hub. The streamlined referral process ensures that patients can get the care they need faster.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Azalea Health,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “Our mission and values are closely aligned, and we’re looking forward to working together to help providers better engage patients, expand access to care and improve health outcomes.”

Phreesia’s platform also invites patients to become more engaged in their care, providing opportunities for patient education, online appointment requests and self-scheduling, and two-way text messaging between staff and patients.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea) is on a mission to empower underserved healthcare providers with a health IT platform that improves patient care and profitability. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated platform, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, data insights and telehealth solutions designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help clients meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models. Above all, Azalea strives to deliver a simplified EHR experience that is loved by all who use it. For more information, visit http://www.azaleahealth.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.