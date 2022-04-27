Enevate Joins Andretti Autosport’s Partnership Portfolio for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enevate, a pioneering battery innovation company featuring extreme fast charge and high energy density battery technologies for electric vehicles (EVs) and other markets, announced that it has joined Andretti Autosport’s partnership portfolio for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Andretti Autosport and Enevate align in each company’s quest to further sustainability solutions.

To celebrate the relationship, Enevate will be featured on the No. 28 Enevate / DHL Honda driven by Romain Grosjean for the May 1 race at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsport Park. The Andretti Autosport organization is one of the leaders in global EV racing, fielding two all-electric teams – Formula E and Extreme E. See the No. 28 Enevate / DHL Honda here:

Enevate Joins Andretti Autosport for Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama | Andretti Autosport

“We are excited to introduce Enevate to INDYCAR racing at Barber Motorsport Park,” Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport said. “Enevate is all about speed and evolving technology. As a team, we share and relate to that focus on track. We’re happy to take our commonalities and bring them together for the beginning of an exciting future.”

“Enevate is commercializing our Extreme Fast-Charge EV battery technology that’s all about high performance and recharging as quickly as you can refuel with gas,” said Enevate CEO Robert A. Rango. “As the INDYCAR SERIES looks towards a new era of hybrid engine technology in 2024, we couldn’t be prouder to partner with Andretti Autosport who are known for raising the bar and setting new standards of performance. We are excited to highlight the parallels between our fast-charging technology and the importance of fast, well-executed pit stops to win the race.”

Honda Indy Grand Prix Details

Racing fans can catch the No. 28 Enevate / DHL Honda car on track for the Honda Indy Grand Prix’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES at 12:40 p.m. local time, Sunday, May 1 with live coverage via NBC and Sirius XM Radio.

Additional viewing can be found via NBC’s Peacock and internationally via the INDYCAR Live! App. The 2.3-mile, 17-turn track plays host to Round 4 of INDYCAR and the series’ first race of the 2022 championship on a closed road course.

ABOUT ENEVATE (www.enevate.com)

Enevate develops and licenses advanced battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), with a vision of EVs charging as fast as refueling gas cars, accessible and affordable to everyone, and accelerating EVs’ mass adoption. Boasting a portfolio of more than 500 patents issued and in process, Enevate’s pioneering advancements (including leveraging accelerated battery testing and machine learning) in silicon-dominant anodes and cells have resulted in battery technology that features five-minute extreme fast charging with high energy density, low-temperature operation for cold climates, low cost and safety advantages over conventional batteries.

Enevate's vision is to develop and propagate EV battery technology that contributes to a clean and sustainable environment. The Irvine, California-based company's investors include Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung Venture Investment Corp, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital, and Bangchak. Enevate®, the Enevate logo, HD-Energy®, and eBoost® are registered trademarks of Enevate Corporation.