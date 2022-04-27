Serenity Bioworks Acquires DC-TAB for Lupus Nephritis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serenity Bioworks announces today it has completed the acquisition of DC-TAB, a recombinant human HspB5 that was previously in clinical development for relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis. Included in the transaction are the manufacturing material, toxicology package, and clinical data rights that were previously held by Dr. Hans van Noort. In exchange, Serenity Bio issued upfront cash payments in two tranches for undisclosed amounts.

Dr. Hans van Noort was the first scientist to discover HspB5’s abundance in affected brain tissue of MS patients. In his work with Delta Crystallon, an exploratory phase I/IIa clinical trial for multiple sclerosis was conducted to support the safety of DC-TAB treatment in healthy volunteers and MS patients. Further, after a 9 month follow-up, there was a significant reduction in brain lesion size and volume in patients administered with low doses of DC-TAB, suggesting it to have a long-lasting effect in patients.

Serenity Bioworks is advancing SER-101 towards the clinic for lupus nephritis, a serious kidney disorder afflicting most lupus patients. Serenity Bio has recently published its findings in a lupus-prone model in the journal Autoimmunity, and is now transitioning DC-TAB into its new program name, SER-101.

“Our team has developed a compelling dataset to support the advancement of SER-101 for lupus nephritis. This unique therapeutic approach has attracted the attention of several leading researchers and clinicians in lupus who share our excitement. Our team is grateful to Dr. Hans van Noort and his group for the years of good work with DC-TAB and for entrusting us with moving it forward”, said Cody Shirriff, CEO of Serenity Bio.

About Serenity Bioworks

Serenity Bioworks Inc is a biotechnology company developing therapeutics that target myeloid cells in severe autoimmune disorders. Its lead program, SER-101, is comprised of recombinant HspB5 that is able to induce long-lasting tolerogenic pathways in myeloid cell populations that will address unmet needs for lupus nephritis. SER-101 has been previously shown safe in a phase I/IIa clinical trial and will be advanced towards a phase II clinical trial. Serenity is building out its pipeline by leveraging insights in myeloid cell RNA expression, ex vivo myeloid cell functional assays, and genetically-aligned models to discover and develop new medicines with differentiated mechanisms of action for severe autoimmune diseases.