impact.com Announces Secondary Investment from W Capital and Providence Public of Approximately $100 Million

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--impact.com, the leading partnership management platform, announced today a strategic secondary investment of approximately $100 million from W Capital Partners (“W Capital”) and Providence Public.

The impact.com platform provides partnership management for more than 2,000 brands, enabling publishers, brands, and agencies to aggregate, orchestrate, and optimize partnerships — with influencers and creators, traditional affiliate rewards publishers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — in a single, unified platform. The strategic secondary investment allows impact.com to broaden its investor base, continue its strong momentum, and further solidify the company’s leading position and expertise within the partnership economy.

“The interest, excitement and support of both W Capital and Providence Public as strategic investors speaks to impact.com’s continued momentum in driving the partnership economy forward,” said David A. Yovanno, impact.com CEO. “We are pleased to partner with W Capital and Providence Public for the next phase of our growth. The partnership ecosystem is thriving and we will continue to challenge ourselves to innovate and provide leading solutions that drive revenue and growth for our clients and partners.”

The announcement follows impact.com's acquisition of Pressboard Media, Inc., the premier analytics and reporting platform for branded content, which empowers publishers and media companies to scale their content programs and accurately measure their success, for more efficient and meaningful partnerships. As the digital advertising landscape continues to evolve, this acquisition provides publishers with an opportunity to strengthen relationships with audiences through a holistic premium content offering.

RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive placement agent for impact.com and Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor.

About impact.com

impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses manage and optimize all types of partnerships—traditional affiliate rewards publishers, influencers and creators, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics and Levi’s, visit www.impact.com.

About W Capital Partners

W Capital Partners is a private equity firm that provides direct secondary and GP liquidity solutions to shareholders of private companies. With over $3 billion of capital and investments in more than 100 leading growth equity and buyout stage businesses, the firm offers liquidity to select shareholders and works with ongoing investors and management teams to execute long-term growth plans. The firm targets non-control investments in growth industry sectors including business & health services, enterprise software, fintech, tech-enabled business and vertical technologies. For more information, please visit www.wcapgroup.com.