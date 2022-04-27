Resurgens Makes Platform Investment in i-Sight, a Leader in Investigative Case Management Software

ATLANTA & OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce its platform investment in i-Sight, a leading provider of case management software targeted to HR, compliance and corporate security functions within mid-sized and large organizations.

The company’s powerful case management software helps organizations detect and prevent issues by improving all aspects of internal investigations, including initial intake, information gathering, case triage and assignment, workflow, production of summary documentation and analytics. i-Sight’s case management products help clients resolve issues, manage risk and prevent future incidents. The company’s tools and software support a broad range of critical areas for its clients, including human resources, ethics and compliance, fraud, health and safety and Title IX.

The company also announced the placement of David McNeill as CEO of the company. David has over thirty years of experience managing a diversified mix of businesses and has held a wide range of leadership and managerial roles, including CEO positions at several middle-market companies, strategy consulting and private equity firms. David was most recently the COO of Investment Metrics, a leading provider of analytics, reporting and benchmarking solutions for the institutional investment market, which was previously backed by Resurgens.

Co-founder and outgoing i-Sight CEO Joe Gerard said, “ Since founding i-Sight in 1999, we have strived to be the premier case management platform for our clients by providing reliability, security and excellent customer service. I’m excited for the future of the company and am confident that David will successfully lead the company in this next chapter.”

Resurgens’ approach of working alongside management to execute growth strategies will enable i-Sight to scale its platform by continuing to expand the sales function, accelerate product innovation, grow the management team and execute acquisitions to further solidify the company’s leadership position in the market.

“ The i-Sight leadership team has done a tremendous job growing their company and establishing themselves as market leaders,” shared incoming i-Sight CEO David McNeill. “ I’m excited to work with them along with the Resurgens team to continue to build on i-Sight’s current success and further accelerate growth.”

This investment expands Resurgens’ platform growth momentum and underscores its mission of partnering with lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses.

“ As demonstrated by its large, blue-chip customer base and impressive retention, i-Sight has excelled in building its brand and position as a mission-critical software provider,” commented Resurgens’ Managing Director Adi Filipovic. “ We look forward to working alongside the i-Sight team and new CEO David McNeill in this next phase of company expansion.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Sampford Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisors to i-Sight.

About i-Sight

i-Sight is a leading provider of case management solutions that help companies manage the process and workflow of investigators collecting and analyzing information related to a case, with the goal of resolving issues, managing risk and identifying opportunities for improvement. With a diverse customer base of over 450 entities spanning a broad array of industries, the company’s software is purpose-built to streamline the case management process and has the capability to be a full suite positioned across an entire enterprise. i-Sight was founded in 1999 and is based in Ottawa, ON.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley.