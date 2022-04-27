PCI Pal Partners With Odigo to Provide Secure Payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, has today announced a mutual partnership with leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions provider, Odigo.

Following the launch of the new Odigo™ Connect Marketplace, which enables organizations to easily procure an extensive range of tailormade CCaaS-related solutions, customers can now access PCI Pal’s award-winning payment security solutions for voice, chat, social, email and contact center interactions.

With a proven track record of delivering innovative CX solutions that achieve measurable results, Odigo manages over three billion interactions for more than 250 of the world’s leading brands.

Darren Gill, CRO at PCI Pal said, "We are delighted to be part of the launch of the Odigo™ Connect Marketplace platform. Our partnership enables Odigo’s customers to easily access secure payment solutions that support a true omni-channel approach. With the release of the new PCI DSS 4.0 standard, organizations are facing increased compliance obligations, we are therefore delighted to be working with Odigo to offer its customers integrated solutions to protect payments.”

Dominique Toubin, VP Channels & Alliances at Odigo said, "PCI Pal has developed a formidable reputation for supporting global organizations with their omnichannel payment security needs. We are therefore delighted to partner with PCI Pal and offer its state-of-the art payment security solutions, as part of our powerful new Odigo Connect Marketplace.”

For more information on the new Odigo Connect Marketplace, visit www.odigo.com/en-gb/odigo-partners/odigo-connect/.

For more information regarding PCI Pal, visit www.pcipal.com or follow PCI Pal on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Using patented technology, its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.

About Odigo

Odigo provides Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions that facilitate communication between large organizations and individuals thanks to a global omnichannel management solution. Thanks to its innovative approach based on empathy and technology, Odigo enables brands to connect with the crucial human element of interaction while also taking full advantage of digital possibilities. A pioneer in the customer experience (CX) market, the company caters to the needs of more than 250 large enterprise clients in over 100 countries.

For more information visit www.odigo.com

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/odigo/