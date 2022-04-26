ironSource Announces Mediation Partnership With Tilting Point

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the continuation of its mediation partnership with Tilting Point. The leading free-to-play games publisher signed a three-year deal to utilize LevelPlay and its suite of products to maximize revenue, and optimize their monetization strategy with minimum overhead. Tilting Point is using LevelPlay for over 95 percent of its app titles that support ads, including both third-party titles, such as Adventure Escape Mysteries and Homesteads, and owned and operated titles like Star Trek Timelines and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. The continued partnership follows a year where ironSource LevelPlay was critical in ensuring that Tilting Point’s games were able to continue scaling in the post-IDFA era.

“ ironSource has been a critical asset to Tilting Point as far as providing revenue solutions to our game developers,” said Samir Agili, Co-CEO & President at Tilting Point. “ The continuation of this partnership is a testament to ironSource’s outstanding and reliable tech service, and should signal to other partners that we will prioritize the best tools available to raise their game.”

“ After a successful long-standing partnership, we’re delighted to continue working with Tilting Point on growing the games in their portfolio,” said Nimrod Zuta, VP Product at ironSource. “ We’ve invested heavily in products designed to empower developers with more tools intended to drive business growth, and it’s great to see Tilting Point leveraging multiple solutions on our platform to increase revenue for their game developers - especially following Apple’s latest privacy update.”

Since the start of the year, ironSource has launched several products, including App Analytics, Real Time Pivot reports and Dynamic Segmentation, as part of its ongoing mission to support developers in creating scalable and successful app businesses.

About Tilting Point

Tilting Point is a leading free-to-play publisher that powers up existing live games using deep marketing and product expertise, cutting-edge technology and a user acquisition war chest. Recognized as one of the top mobile game makers in the world by PocketGamer.biz in 2021, Tilting Point was founded in 2012, and has grown to a staff of over 400 people with offices in New York, Barcelona, Boston, Kyiv, Los Angeles, Seoul & San Diego. Tilting Point’s most successful games include SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, Star Trek Timelines, and Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

