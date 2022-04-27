Baptist Health South Florida to Acquire ZAP Surgical’s ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatments

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Baptist Health South Florida, will acquire the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). The ZAP-X will be used by Miami Neuroscience Institute, in collaboration with Miami Cancer Institute, both part of Baptist Health South Florida, dedicated to offering the most innovative and advanced techniques to diagnose and treat brain disorders and tumors. Installation of the ZAP-X platform is expected to commence in late 2022.

As a non-invasive treatment for many primary and metastatic brain tumors, SRS is a well-established procedure that often provides equivalent to superior outcomes compared to surgery, yet requires no incision and is painless. SRS is typically delivered in one to five brief outpatient visits and patients often return to normal activity the same day as the procedure.

ZAP-X was designed to transform modern radiosurgery with a ground-breaking gyroscopic design which delivers hundreds of uniquely angled radiation beams precisely sculpted to the unique contours of targeted lesions. This novel capability aims to enhance patient outcomes by potentially improving the ability to avoid critical structures such as the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves, while also lowering healthy brain tissue exposure to preserve patient cognitive function.

“When treating the brain, particularly with a procedure as complex as radiosurgery, the technology and precision must be exquisite,” states Michael McDermott, M.D., neurosurgeon and chief medical executive of Miami Neuroscience Institute. “ZAP-X is the latest advance in SRS, and the first new dedicated radiosurgery technology platform in over 30 years. This innovation enables our center to offer patients the highest level of care.”

ZAP-X is recognized for being the first and only vault-free SRS delivery system, thereby eliminating the need for providers to build costly shielded radiation treatment rooms. This unique feature also allows clinicians to remain immediately adjacent to the patient during treatment, in contrast to the long-standing practice of patients being sequestered in a shielded delivery suite during therapy.

Utilizing a modern linear accelerator to produce radiation, ZAP-X is also the first and only dedicated radiosurgery system to no longer require Cobalt-60 radioactive sources, consequently eliminating the significant efforts and costs to host, secure and regularly replace radioactive isotopes.

“Miami Cancer Institute is in the unique position of having access to virtually every radiation delivery technology available,” added Dr. Minesh Mehta, M.D., deputy director and chief of radiation oncology at Miami Cancer Institute. “This allows our team to align each patient with a tailored therapy and technology for highly individualized indications and needs. We look forward to ZAP-X further complementing our portfolio of therapeutic solutions.”

To facilitate rapid installation, ZAP-X will initially be located within a temporary facility and will soon migrate to the new Miami Neuroscience Institute building at Baptist Health South Florida’s Dadeland campus.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife® system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zapsurgical/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZapSurgical).

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 24,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.