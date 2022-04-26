Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.™ Receives Add-on Contract for Continued NASA Testing

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., a global leader in hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers for aerospace applications, today announced signing a contract add-on with NASA’s Game Changing Development program and NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The NASA funding will be dedicated to continued risk reduction activities and testing of Infinity’s zero-gravity, air-independent fuel cells being developed expressly for use in a lunar regenerative fuel cell system. The goal is to advance technologies that could one day be designed to power an exploration base camp through the complete darkness of the 14-day lunar night. Infinity has created a video envisioning a lunar Regenerative Fuel Cell system, which can be seen via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rijXZNGQg6Y.

“Infinity has been developing our patented, air-independent fuel cell technology, with NASA’s support for over 15 years. This program represents a major step toward mission deployment of these systems,” said Bill Smith, Infinity’s CEO and founder.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above. These systems are now transitioning from prototypes to production.