Spanish Logistics Company MRW Speeds Deliveries with DXC Technology and Nutanix

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MRW, a leading Spanish provider of urgent transport and logistics services, managing an average of 70 million shipments per year, has awarded DXC Technology and Nutanix a five-year contract to transform MRW’s IT systems with hybrid cloud technologies. With the move, MRW plans to increase the speed and agility of its delivery business while increasing protection against cybersecurity threats.

“Thousands of clients depend on MRW to ship goods to more than 200 destinations around the globe,” said Belen Arrazola, CIO of MRW. “Hybrid cloud technologies from DXC and Nutanix provide us with a flexible platform to accelerate MRW’s ambitious transformation and growth plans, while ensuring the stability and security we need to protect our operations around the clock.”

MRW’s logistics business is powered by two data centers in Barcelona. By deploying hybrid cloud technologies running on Kubernetes containers, MRW expects significant efficiencies across several areas. For example, MRW’s DevOps teams will be able to modernize applications and deploy them to the cloud faster in order to improve the time-to-launch for innovative new services. Priced on a pay-per-use model, the new solution aims to provide MRW with a cost-effective and flexible model to support its growth and development.

As part of the agreement, MRW will tap DXC’s leading security capabilities and expertise to build an immutable backup system, which enables data to be protected and quickly restored in case of a potential ransomware attack.

“MRW is a leading player in logistics and urgent transportation which has seen significant growth in the past couple of years in line with the surge in ecommerce,” said Juan Parra, General Manager, DXC Technology, Iberia. “We will work closely with MRW using hybrid cloud technologies to bring greater flexibility and security to their operations. This project has reinforced our collaboration with Nutanix around hyperconverged infrastructure solutions in Iberia and strengthens our ability to serve customers across multiple industries in the region.”

“We are delighted to be working with MRW and DXC Technology to transform MRW’s IT environment and securely migrate their IT infrastructure,” said Jorge Vázquez, Country Manager of Nutanix Iberia. “We value the great collaboration with DXC, a leader in IT services globally, and look forward to a long future of helping our customers across Spain and Portugal to succeed and grow.”

