ComEd, Chicago Park District Set to Power on Buckingham Fountain with WGN’s Tom Skilling on May 14

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComEd and the Chicago Park District are pleased to announce the return of the annual Switch on Summer celebration for its eighth consecutive year. This year’s community celebration will feature WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling, who will serve as the master of ceremonies. The free event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, will feature family-friendly entertainment and booths with access to ComEd resources.

ComEd is calling on residents to enter a sweepstakes contest for the chance to be the one to turn on the fountain at the May 14 event. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on April 27, 2022.

“The sight of Buckingham Fountain’s jets shooting into the sky is synonymous with the return of warm weather and summertime in the best city in the world--which is why I’m thrilled to join ComEd and the Chicago Park District to power on this magnificent attraction for the season,” said Tom Skilling, WGN-TV’s Chief Meteorologist and local celebrity. “I hope to see Chicago residents, families, and visitors out there on May 14 to mark the occasion, and to join us for the local cuisine, educational programming and free outdoor entertainment that are a hallmark of this amazing festival each year.”

“Every year, ComEd is proud to join the City of Chicago and customers from throughout our communities for the Switch on Summer event,” said Gil Quiniones, ComEd CEO. “This year, we’ll mark the return to summer fun by inviting guests to enjoy live entertainment, and to learn about free energy-saving opportunities, as well as how they can get involved in solar energy. Buckingham Fountain is an iconic destination for residents and visitors around the world, and we hope all will join us as we power on summertime in the city.”

The fun and free family-friendly event marks the unofficial start to summer in Chicago. Buckingham Fountain, a major summer tourism attraction, welcomes millions of visitors a year and will celebrate its 95th anniversary this May.

"Nothing signals the arrival of summer in Chicago like activating the Buckingham Fountain," said Chicago Park District Interim General Superintendent & CEO Rosa Escareño. “The Fountain is one of Chicago’s most beloved attractions and it continues to bring great joy and amazement to city residents and visitors, year after year. The Chicago Park District is thrilled to partner with ComEd to Switch on Summer and we encourage city residents and visitors to join us for this festive occasion.”

Several of ComEd’s arts and cultural partners will join the celebration to offer interactive and educational activities. The event will feature appearances by beloved children’s characters, fun giveaways and special performances by 1980s cover band Sixteen Candles, and Angel Meléndez & the 911 Mambo Orchestra curated by Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be on hand to offer local fare for purchase.

Just in time for summer, ComEd will also provide information on free resources for the community, including summer STEM education programs, tips from Energy Force ambassadors, solar energy resources available for its customers, and more.

As many as 15,000 attendees from across Chicagoland are expected to attend. For event updates, visit ComEd.com/SwitchOnSummer.

Summer is an exceptionally exciting season in Chicago’s parks that is chock-full of programs and events. Online registration for 2022 Summer Day Camp and Summer Park Programs begins May 9 and 10 at 9 a.m. Summer Day Camp will run for six weeks, from July 5 to August 12, and park programs will run from June 20 to August 21. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/ChicagoParks-Registration. The Chicago Park District provides access to year-round, enriching recreational and educational opportunities for Chicagoans of all ages, and offers financial assistance for patrons in need.

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.