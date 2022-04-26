KBRA Publishes Rating Report for NewRez LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 8, 2021, KBRA assigned an Issuer rating of BB+ to NewRez LLC (“NewRez” or “the company”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “the parent company”). The rating Outlook is Stable.

As the principal residential mortgage operating subsidiary of NRZ in recent years, NewRez has grown substantially, both with respect to its servicing portfolio, as well as production, since being acquired by the parent company in July 2018. During 2021, NewRez originated $97.6 billion of loans, and as of YE21, reflected an owned servicing portfolio of ~$122 billion UPB; the majority of which was comprised of GNMA loans. NewRez’s recent year operating performance has been favorable, in what has been a particularly robust and highly profitable origination environment. The company’s creditor profile – highlighted by solid capitalization / moderate leverage, and adequate liquidity – is considered durable.

NewRez’s Issuer rating is anchored by that of its ultimate parent NRZ, for which we maintain a BB+ Issuer rating with a Stable Outlook. NRZ’s rating is supported by its scale operations as a leading mortgage originator / servicer – NewRez, together with recently acquired, Caliber Home Loans, Inc. – as well as the parent company’s heritage investment portfolio and operations, $6.7 billion of consolidated total equity at YE21, and a solid operating performance history outside of the extremely challenging second half of March 2020. As noted, NewRez has been, and remains, a key operating division of NRZ; one which has become an increasingly significant contributor to the parent company’s financial performance, particularly given the March 2020 liquidation of a meaningful amount of NRZ’s mortgage investments. NewRez’s well-regarded executive management team, including those running its Shellpoint servicing division, benefits the company’s, as well as the parent company’s, respective credit profiles. Importantly, NewRez has considerably lower, true economic exposure to the volatility associated with its owned-MSR, since the majority of the asset risk is transferred to NRZ through excess spread arrangements, with the accounting liability (“ESR financing payable”) tracking the life of the MSR. NewRez’s prospective capital structure could be altered somewhat depending on the ultimate parent’s financial management decisioning, yet the subsidiary’s capital strength is expected by KBRA to be preserved over time.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Finance Company Global Rating Methodology, published November 28, 2017 and KBRA’s ESG Global Rating Methodology, published on June 16, 2021.

