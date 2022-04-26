EyeSouth Partners Affiliates with Center for Sight of Northwest Florida, Representing the Network’s 30th Affiliation and Seventh in Florida

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Center for Sight of Northwest Florida. The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s seventh in the state of Florida and 30th affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 30 practices with over 245 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 140 locations including 19 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.

Center for Sight of Northwest Florida is led by the physician team of Drs. Tip McKnight, Robert Harbour, and Clinton Fletcher and employs six other doctors. The Practice has served patients in Pensacola for over 40 years, has grown to three primary clinical locations, and offers a full suite of ophthalmic and optometric clinical and surgical services.

“Through a partnership with EyeSouth, our practice will be able to grow throughout the Florida panhandle without sacrificing the patient-focused culture that we have fostered here at Center for Sight of Northwest Florida. By leveraging EyeSouth’s robust shared service infrastructure, our team of doctors will be able to lead better, more impactful lives, both clinically and personally,” said Dr. McKnight.

“We are excited to partner with such a highly reputable practice with Center for Sight of Northwest Florida to grow our presence in the Florida panhandle. Their team of doctors will be a seamless fit within EyeSouth Partners’ network, and we are excited to collaborate with the team to further build upon the culture of excellent clinical quality that they have developed,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 245 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 140 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3.0 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.