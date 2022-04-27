Walmart+ Increases Fuel Discount and Expands to Exxon and Mobil Stations, Pumping Additional Savings Into Member Wallets

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart+ is helping members lower fuel costs with a bigger discount per gallon at the pump at an expanded lineup of fuel stations.

Starting today, Walmart+ members will receive an instant discount of up to 10 cents on every gallon of fuel they purchase at participating fuel stations. With the addition of 12,000 Exxon and Mobil locations across the country, a Walmart+ fuel discount is now available at more than 14,000 stations – a more than sixfold increase.

Walmart+ members will save 10 cents per gallon at participating Exxon and Mobil locations, as well as 5 to 10 cents per gallon* at Walmart and Murphy USA stations. Member pricing is also available at more than 500 Sam’s Club locations.

“Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly half of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+. “More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers. We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when shopping with us, but throughout their day. We’re excited to continue to find new ways to deliver for them.”

The Walmart+ fuel benefit brings together speed and low prices all from the convenience of the Walmart app. With the expanded footprint of the fuel benefit, more members will be able to take advantage of the savings every time they fill up.

Extending the availability of Walmart+ benefits at Exxon and Mobil stations is just one of the many Walmart+ perks that help members save money. Other benefits and offerings include newly added six months of Spotify Premium at no cost, free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores, free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum, Scan & Go contactless checkout and more.

“We welcome Walmart+ members to Exxon and Mobil’s 12,000 plus stations across the country and look forward to giving them 10 cents off per gallon,” said Bill Barenborg, US Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil. “We know that families want to maximize their budgets and look forward to helping them do just that while filling up with Synergy™ fuel technology that helps improve fuel economy, protect engines and enables better vehicle responsiveness.”

*Members savings at Walmart and Murphy USA locations range between 5 to 10 cents based on state regulations.

