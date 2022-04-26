DocGo and Jefferson Health Partner for First Patient Transport in All-Electric, Zero-Emissions Ambulance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), and Jefferson Health, which provides a range of primary to highly specialized care through 18 hospitals, more than 50 outpatient and urgent care locations and more, announced today that they have partnered to transport the first patient in DocGo’s all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance – the first vehicle of its kind to be registered in the U.S.

On April 26, 2022, the patient will be transported from Jefferson Abington Hospital in Abington, Pa. to a local skilled nursing facility. Significantly more eco-friendly than its counterpart, the electric vehicle is 1/10th as polluting as a standard gasoline ambulance.

“As we transport this patient in America’s first all-electric ambulance, we want to thank the team at Jefferson Health for helping make this a reality,” said DocGo President Anthony Capone. “This transport represents a significant milestone for the sustainability movement and the healthcare industry. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue working towards a better, more sustainable future for patients, healthcare providers and the planet.”

Through its “Zero Emission” initiative, DocGo aims to have an all-electric fleet by 2032. As the first vehicle in this fleet, the new all-electric ambulance will immediately begin transporting patients regularly.

“As a large healthcare organization, we recognize that we have a responsibility to develop and implement sustainable practices, all while remaining committed to our primary mission: to improve lives,” said Dr. Judd E. Hollander, MD, FACEP, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Delivery Innovation and Associate Dean for Strategic Health Initiatives at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. “We are honored to work with our trusted partner DocGo to transport the first patient in DocGo’s all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance and help pave the way for improved sustainability.”

DocGo and Jefferson Health have partnered since May 2019, working on initiatives spanning medical transportation for 11 hospital locations including Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals’ three Center City facilities, COVID-19 testing at Philadelphia International Airport and providing mobile health services to Jefferson patients in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provide a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 18 hospitals (ten are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 50 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, MossRehab, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2021-2022, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation's best in six specialties by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health is also home to Health Partners Plan, a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization serving more than 290,000 members in Southeastern Pennsylvania with a broad range of health coverage options through Health Partners Medicare, Health Partners (Medicaid) and KidzPartners (Children's Health Insurance Program). Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable and compassionate care.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

