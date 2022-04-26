SoftServe Announces Strategic Partnership with Stripe to Drive International Payment Integrations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced a strategic partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. In the new partnership, SoftServe will work to ensure that Stripe financial infrastructure is integrated with clients’ existing business systems, making money movement simple and borderless.

With this partnership, SoftServe will become a Stripe trusted partner to handle product integrations across Stripe Payments, Connect, Billing, Invoicing and more. SoftServe has established a dedicated Stripe delivery team, supported by certified implementation consultants and integration engineers.

“It’s an honor to earn this partnership from Stripe, which recognizes our innovation and experience helping businesses to understand and fully leverage the benefits of Stripe,” said Todd Lenox, VP Alliances & Partnerships. “SoftServe focuses on equipping customers with aptly engineered solutions that enable them to operate faster and more efficiently, while ensuring their long-term success through supporting operations, and transferring digital and engineering knowledge.“

"The launch of Stripe Partner Ecosystem coincides with more businesses looking beyond their organization to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe making it easier to find the right partner for their needs," said Dorothy Copeland, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Stripe. "By partnering with SoftServe and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce more easily."

E-commerce accounted for only 12% of global spending in 2021, despite more and more companies modernizing their businesses around online commerce and the internet economy. In response, Stripe's financial infrastructure is helping businesses diversify their revenue and increase cross-border commerce and payment flexibility, and in coordination with SoftServe, will now offer a new channel of service engagements for respective clients.

About SoftServe

Employing more than 13,000 associates in 41 centers, offices, and client locations globally, SoftServe has a proven track record in healthcare and life sciences, financial services and insurance, retail, high-tech (ISVs), manufacturing and energy industries. The company offers deep expertise across software engineering, cloud and DevOps, big data and analytics, AI and machine learning, the Internet of Things, experience design and platforms, extended reality (XR) and robotics.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.