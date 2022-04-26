Dettol Pro Solutions and Accor partner to Offer Trusted Protection for Guests and Team Members

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reckitt’s Dettol Pro Solutions, a business-to-business program that helps protect organisations from a variety of industries from germs, has today announced a partnership with Accor, the largest hotel operator in the Pacific. The partnership will see Dettol Pro Solutions provide the same trusted Dettol products to Accor’s hotels, apartments and resorts to offer protection in reception, meeting and event spaces.

As part of the alliance, event and meeting spaces within Accor’s properties, such as Novotel, Mercure and Sofitel, will provide hosts and guests with complimentary access to Dettol Instant Hand Sanitiser and other hygienically clean products, including Dettol’s 2in1 Hands and Surfaces Wipes and Disinfectant Cleaning Wipes, providing guests with trusted germ protection.

Reckitt research reveals that nine in 10 (92%) Australians1 say that hygiene measures and protocols of businesses and organisations they visit are important. Therefore providing comprehensive hygiene assurances and enhanced confidence to consumers is crucial.

As a program member, Accor establishments will be provided with Dettol branded signage to display in meeting and events rooms, entrance points and online to encourage good hand hygiene and assure visitors that the space is protected by Dettol. Team members will be provided with science-backed targeted cleaning protocols for high-traffic, high-touch areas such as lift buttons, touchscreens, and door handles.

David Rankine, General Manager of Reckitt Health ANZ said: “With Australians having used Dettol products for over 80 years inside the home, partnering with Accor to assist in protecting its guests when they are in their care, demonstrates both organisations’ commitment to hygiene and germ protection.”

He continued: “It has been a really tough few years for the hotel industry. We know from our latest research overseas that 80 per cent of people ‘definitely’ expect strict cleaning protocols in four and five star hotels2. With Australia’s borders now open to international tourists, guests and team members can feel confident in the strict hygiene measures we are implementing together via the Dettol Pro Solutions program; Accor is well-placed to return to normal operations and capacity levels. We’re very proud to be supporting one of the world’s largest hotel operators with Reckitt’s industry-leading rigour and expertise.”

Sarah Derry, CEO of Accor Pacific, said: “We prioritise all people’s health and wellbeing, and our investment in this partnership with a brand as trusted as Dettol will bring peace of mind to all when working or staying at one of our properties or attending for a meeting or event.”

The partnership with Dettol Pro Solutions marks an evolution in Accor’s cleanliness protocols and standards. As a commitment to its strict hygiene standards, in 2020, Accor deployed the ALLSAFE label, developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a French company that provides industry-leading testing, inspection and certification services for brands. The label represents Accor’s new elevated cleanliness protocols and standards which are audited by the Group's operational experts or third-party auditors.

Beyond its approach to hygiene, Accor remains committed to delivering an exceptional meeting and event experience via access to the best technological innovations for customers. In this endeavour, Accor is partnering with one of the top global video conferencing solutions, Microsoft Teams, to deploy an ALL CONNECT meeting concept globally, which allows meeting planners to organise seamless hybrid meetings at Accor hotels. Accor hotels offer a range of solutions to meet the needs of their clients and work with other trusted suppliers such as Events Air, Encore and AV Dynamics.

From luxury to economy, Accor has more than 340 hotels, resorts and apartments to choose from in Australia, including international brands such as Sofitel, MGallery, Art Series, Pullman, Swissôtel, Grand Mercure, Peppers, The Sebel, Mantra, Novotel, Mercure, Tribe, BreakFree, ibis, ibis Styles and ibis Budget.

For more information on Dettol Pro Solutions and to enquire about joining the program, head to Winc.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. Twenty million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt’s passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.reckitt.com.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

ABOUT DETTOL® PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt’s Dettol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of the same trusted Dettol products to help protect businesses and public spaces from the spread of germs. In today’s world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes germ-protection more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Dettol Pro Solutions incorporates protocols and training, Dettol and Dettol branded marketing materials and signage. Dettol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a trusted standard for protection.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor’s unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. 68 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

