Data Specialties Completes Prefabricated Modular Data Center for California Public University

BUENA PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Specialties Inc (DSI), a leader in data center design-build, today announced its successful project with one of the best, nationally-ranked public universities in California.

The university, which serves over 20,000 students, needed to demolish their existing data center because the outdated facility was larger than needed given new IT technologies like virtualization and storage and because it was housed in a building slated to be demolished because of seismic risk.

DSI worked with the university’s facilities team and a local engineering firm to design a new, state-of-the-art data center to serve campus needs. The university chose DSI’s Prefabricated Modular Data Center solution and deployed it on a piece of land otherwise unusable for a new campus building. This new data center included two N+1 UPS systems, 26 server cabinets, air conditioning, hot aisle containment, fire suppression, and a data center monitoring system.

“This new modular data center provides the university with redundancy, reliability, and plenty of room for updated IT technology in a seismically safe location on campus,” said Phil Rafferty, Co-Founder and President, DSI. “We are pleased to have worked closely with the university on this project to ensure their students and faculty can be successful.”

About Data Specialties, Inc

Since 1991, Data Specialties Inc has been a leader in Data Center design-build. The company manages all aspects of site selection, design, construction, commissioning and maintenance of mission-critical data centers throughout the United States. DSI’s clients have entrusted them to implement data centers that are critical to the daily operations of their businesses. DSI’s designs deliver the reliability demanded today, and the scalability and flexibility to accommodate any future moves, additions or changes. For more information, please visit http://www.webuilddatacenters.com.