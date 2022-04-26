Oshkosh Corporation Invests in Robotic Research to Build Upon Autonomy and Robotics Capabilities

OSHKOSH, Wis. & CLARKSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, and Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous mobility and Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions, announced today a strategic partnership and an Oshkosh Corporation investment in Robotic Research to accelerate its innovation and autonomy offerings.

The companies began working together in 2017 on autonomy programs for the U.S. Department of Defense⁠ — Oshkosh is now expanding their relationship with Robotic Research, whose robotics and autonomous driving technologies align well with Oshkosh products and use cases. The new partnership and joint development agreement will further complement Oshkosh’s ongoing work in autonomous vehicles and equipment, providing significant benefits to the millions of people that do essential work every day – including the nation’s soldiers, firefighters and first responders, as well as environmental service and construction workers.

“With this strategic partnership, we position ourselves for continued growth within these critical and groundbreaking technologies,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Together, our work will provide our customers with robust and functionally safe solutions along with a clear path to production that is unmatched in the industry.”

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Oshkosh to deliver safety technologies for these key industries across the nation,” said Alberto Lacaze, Robotic Research’s chief executive officer. “Our companies have successfully worked alongside each other for many years and we are proud to further demonstrate the value our technology provides as we expand our solutions into the environmental service, construction, and emergency services markets.”

Oshkosh’s investment follows Robotic Research’s December 2021 $228 million series A funding round —the first outside capital the company has raised in its 20-year history.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

About Robotic Research

Robotic Research is a global technology company that has delivered autonomous mobility and robotics solutions to the defense sector for two decades. RR.AI’s vehicle-agnostic, full-stack autonomy kit (AutoDrive®) is a proven autonomous driving system for both on and off-road environments and is trusted by industry-leading OEM partners. It is uniquely suited to provide an end-to-end, 360° autonomous driving solution for commercial transportation that spans across complex operational design domains (ODDs).

To learn more about Robotic Research, visit roboticresearch.com.

