Netformx Partners with Taleka on Customer Success

SAN JOSE, Calif. & STIRLING, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netformx® (An Orchestra Group Company), a leader in automation tools for Cisco partner operations and incentive optimization for solution providers and distributors, announced today that Taleka, Ltd. is now a Netformx channel partner to recommend and resell their tools in support of Taleka’s Cisco Lifecycle Incentive (LCI) services. Taleka drives value for customers of Cisco Collaboration software by helping them use technology to solve problems.

Cisco rewards Partners for developing customer success practices and creating value across the customer experience lifecycle. Taleka’s Customer Experience Specialization services help Cisco Partners build and deliver customer success practices. Taleka’s experienced team and honed processes help Cisco Partners pre- and post-certification to scale their practice and drive revenues through Lifecycle selling, delivery, and LCI incentives.

Taleka is partnering with Netformx to leverage the Netformx LifecycleXpert™ application globally as part of its service offerings to help Cisco Partners maximize their LCI rewards. LifecycleXpert, powered by ChannelXpert™, analyzes, prioritizes, and manages Cisco LCI opportunities to simplify LCI management and increase reward payouts. The application helps Partners determine where to take action on plans and activities, see what’s needed to meet milestones and due dates, and track payments.

Netformx Application Suite provides automation and insights to simplify the complexity of providing end-customers with future-ready IT solutions that increase profitability for Cisco partners and solution providers and leverage rewards and rebates. Users deliver a better customer experience from presales to renewal with ongoing access to consolidated, and digestible distributor and vendor data combined with applied logic to ensure users have the right data at the right time to deliver value to the customer throughout their digital transformation journey.

Supporting Quotes

We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Netformx, offering a holistic approach to customer experience, and delivering real value to our shared customers and partners. Our people and process focus, combined with the Netformx LifecycleXpert application removes the pain for partners, and allows them to focus on what they do well - delivering great experiences and helping customers achieve outcomes.

Tracey Kingston, Managing Director at Taleka

Taleka has a proven track record of delivering value through the Cisco Customer Success Program. Taleka’s customers see them as trusted advisors to deliver value and meet LCI requirements. We are delighted to be part of Taleka’s ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners by providing the tools needed to streamline LCI program management.

Mark Bickerstaffe, General Manager of Netformx (An Orchestra Group Company)

About Netformx, an Orchestra Group Company

Netformx cloud-based applications simplify how Cisco Partners and IT Solution Providers can increase profitability from Lifecycle Incentives, VIP rebates, CSPP/SPP, and more throughout the sales cycle. We merge our deep expertise of Cisco programs with complete, consolidated, and digestible data from Distributors and numerous Cisco platforms to deliver the right data to the right people at the right time. Business outcomes are further enhanced with timely insights to manage customer success and renewals.

Netformx users globally leverage our Suite of Applications to offer a better customer experience and help them to be future-ready. This is done through optimized and accurate proposals, ongoing in-depth analysis to efficiently manage the customer lifecycle, and at-a-glance insights into customer network assets, software subscriptions, and support contracts. Netformx customers include AT&T, Bell Canada, ConvergeOne, Insight, Logicalis, Optus, NTT, SyCom, Technologent, Telstra, and Veytec. www.Netformx.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About Taleka

Taleka is a global Cisco Eco-System partner who provide adoption services, change management and drive innovation for digital technologies. We help organizations adopt new technologies by applying a human-centred approach to change management, stakeholder engagement, communication, and training. We have physical offices in Stirling, Scotland and Melbourne, Australia, however our talented team are located all over the globe.​

Taleka has a proven track record of delivering value through the CX Specialization Program. Helping partners with eliminating competition, easier renewals, license expansion and delivering value to customers. We don’t sell any products; our only focus is to help customers solve problems through the use of technology. We sell via the channel and work with other eco-system partners to help partners add more value. www.taleka.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.