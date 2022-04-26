SugarCRM Partners with Redington Gulf to Expand Presence in the Middle East

DUBAI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Redington Gulf, whereby Redington will distribute the full SugarCRM AI-driven solution portfolio for sales, marketing, and customer service to businesses in the Middle East.

As a world-class provider of top enterprise technology solutions globally, Redington will help Sugar extend its CRM platform to businesses across the region through its extensive network of 34,000 resellers and over 70 sales offices around the world, with over 15,000 customers in the Middle East alone.

Redington gains access to Sugar’s market-leading portfolio of AI-driven solutions that make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and customer service professionals. Sugar also offers choice for cloud and on-premises solutions so customers can select the best option for their business. This is a key benefit as most other CRM providers offer their solutions exclusively in the cloud, making them unviable for customers in the Middle East.

With this partnership, SugarCRM continues its global expansion with a growing footprint and commitment in the region. “Redington is a respected player in the Middle East, and the partnership provides us with a substantial opportunity to reach prospects, customers, and opportunities through an established channel. This is a significant step to fuel Sugar’s platform growth across the region,” explains James Frampton, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at SugarCRM.

“Working together, Sugar and Redington will be a dominant force to address the unmet needs of mid-market organizations in the Middle East seeking a modern AI-driven CRM platform to improve customer engagement and boost business growth by delivering a high-definition customer experience,” Frampton adds.

“We’re committed to helping our Middle Eastern customers drive digital transformation through advanced technologies, and SugarCRM is an integral part of this effort. There is a very clear opportunity to fill the gap for a purpose-built CRM offering in the Middle Eastern market. Sugar will help us meet this business demand with an intelligent AI-driven platform,” explained Sayantan Dev, President, Redington Value.

To speak to Redington about SugarCRM’s solutions, contact Ankit Ray at Ankit.Ray@redingtongulf.com.

About Redington

Redington Value is the Value-Added Distribution division of Redington Gulf, the largest distributor of IT products in Middle East and Africa. The business model is purely channel oriented and empowering channel partners with technology through trainings and joint engagement is at the core. These solutions span across technology domains such as Networking, Voice, Servers, Storage, Software, Security and Infrastructure and emerging technology brackets such as Hyper convergence, Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics. Redington continues to be a pioneer in understanding, helping, and assisting partners and customers to digitally transform themselves by leveraging Cloud technologies. With over 60 vendor relationships in various parts of Middle East and Africa, we ensure that all the requirements of the channel are met under one-roof. For more, visit: https://www.redingtonvalue.com/htmls/home.html​.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.