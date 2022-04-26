Angeles Equity Partners Adds Matthew Hively as Operating Partner

Matt Hively has joined Angeles Equity Partners as an operating partner. Hively joins the firm with over 15 years of experience in strategy, and operational leadership positions, including as a CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

Matt Hively has joined Angeles Equity Partners as an operating partner. Hively joins the firm with over 15 years of experience in strategy, and operational leadership positions, including as a CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced that Matthew Hively has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Hively joins the firm with over 15 years of experience in strategy, and operational leadership positions, including as a CEO.

Angeles is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In his role as an operating partner in Angeles’ affiliated operations group, Hively will support the due diligence process, build and execute value creation plans for the companies in which Angeles invests, and aim to drive the growth of Angeles portfolio companies post-acquisition.

“Matt is a talented leader with extensive experience transforming industrial businesses,” said Tim Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “His expertise in strategy, operations, and portfolio management will be extremely valuable to our portfolio companies. We are very pleased to add someone with Matt’s differentiated skill set to our operating group.”

Hively previously held multiple C-level leadership roles with Grupo Breca, a privately-held conglomerate in South America operating independent businesses in industries ranging from financial services, industrial, mining, hotels, and real estate. Before serving at Grupo Breca, Hively spent over a decade at Bain & Company, where he drove corporate strategy and value creation for both corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industrial sectors. He earned a M.B.A from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. from the University of California, Berkeley.

“Angeles has a very sophisticated approach to creating value within their portfolio companies, and I am excited to bring my experience and skills to this highly-talented team. I look forward to engaging on new investment opportunities and across the portfolio to deliver long-term value,” said Matthew Hively.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.