Canada Jetlines Selects Safran Wheels and Carbon Brakes to Equip its A320-Fleet

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”) the new all-Canadian, leisure carrier, is proud to announce today, a partnership with Safran Landing Systems, to equip its Airbus A320 fleet. The collaboration follows recent news that the airline selected Toronto Pearson International Airport (GTAA) as its travel hub.

Looking at projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint.

Lighter and more durable than the competing product, thanks to its high-performance carbon material and its superior anti-oxidation protective coating, Safran’s A320-family carbon brakes provide airlines around the world with significant savings in terms of maintenance costs, fuel consumption, as well as a reduction in their CO 2 emissions.

“Safran Landing Systems was able to offer the most economical and reliable support package, which will allow Canada Jetlines to execute our growth strategy and focus on delivering the best value to our customers,” shared Brad Warren, Vice President Maintenance Operations at Canada Jetlines. “We are excited for our new long-term partnership with Safran Landing Systems.”

Nicolas Potier, Executive Vice President, Wheels & Brakes Division, Safran Landing Systems, added, “We are very proud to be Canada Jetlines’ partner in its future success. Safran Landing Systems is committed to supporting the continuously growing leisure market segment in Canada and around the world, with efficient wheels & brakes products and flexible service solutions.”

With travel targeted for summer 2022, Canada Jetlines was created to provide passengers another choice for travel from Toronto to the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. Visit www.jetlines.com to learn more, sign up for email updates, and follow on all social media platforms to join the Canada Jetlines family.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus320 aircraft targeting a start in the summer of 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval. The carrier was created to provide Canadian consumers with more value choices and travel options to fly to coveted sun and leisure destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience. The carrier will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to Travel Agents, Tour Operators, and consumers, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales. We aim to provide more revenue opportunities to express our gratitude to current and future agent partners and all the work that they do. We look forward to working with you to create memorable travel experiences for consumers. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,800 employees and sales of 15.3 billion euros in 2021 and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Landing Systems is the world leader in aircraft landing and braking systems. The company has partnerships with 20 airframers in civil, regional, commercial and military transport, and supports 27,000 aircraft.

This contract also benefit from Landing LifeTM, the support and services offer, which covers all Safran Landing Systems' after-sales business and aims, and was designed around three main objectives: keep planes flying, reduce the total cost of ownership and foster the sharing of expertise. Thanks to a global network of MRO centers and new digital tools, Landing LifeTM guarantees a tailored, responsive, reliable and cost-effective support services, 24/7, in all main regions around the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Company’s intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, , the destinations of its intended flights, the completion of the CTA and Transport Canada approval process, growth plans, intended timeline to begin servicing destinations, business of Jetlines and the details and future benefits of the partnership with Safran.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines’ business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals including from the CTA and Transport Canada; Jetlines concluding a definitive agreement for aircraft to commence airline operations; the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines’ business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines’ operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits from Transport Canada, the Canadian Transportation Agency and other regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.