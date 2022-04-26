Andersen Global Strengthens Latin American Platform With Member Firm in Peru

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enhances its platform in Peru as Picón & Asociados, a collaborating firm since 2018, becomes the latest member firm to join the global organization. The announcement comes on the heels of the most recent member firm addition in Mexico as Andersen Global continues to strengthen its presence in Latin America and provide a suite of global, integrated services.

Based in Lima, Picón & Asociados is led by Managing Partner Oscar Picón. The firm specializes in tax and customs matters, providing customized solutions in tax planning, due diligence, tax advice, tax compliance and transfer pricing to international and domestic clients.

“During the past few years, we built strong working relationships with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global to meet our clients’ needs regionally and globally,” Oscar said. “Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class solutions in a seamless manner.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “High-quality client service remains our top priority and working with professionals that share this mindset is extremely important to us. Oscar and his team consistently demonstrate their commitment to their clients and share a similar like-mindedness that aligns with our organization’s values. The addition of Picón & Asociados as a member firm allows us to maintain our foothold in Latin America and is part of our larger expansion strategy.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 337 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.