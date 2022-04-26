RetireOne Partners With Dr. Michael Finke on New Research that Explores the Value of Portfolio Income Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RetireOne® today released new research from Michael Finke, PhD, CFP®, entitled, “Portfolio Income Insurance: Understanding the Benefits of a Contingent Deferred Annuity.” Dr. Finke, the Frank M. Engle Chair of Economic Security at The American College of Financial Services, examines a novel, pure insurance solution for designing reliable retirement spending plans for individual investors, and the various potential benefits.

The solution in question, a Contingent Deferred Annuity ("CDA"), unbundles insurance protections from underlying investments enabling Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to wrap client brokerage accounts, IRAs, or Roth IRAs with portfolio income insurance.

“It is possible for an institution to guarantee that a retiree will always be able to spend a fixed amount in retirement no matter what happens in financial markets,” writes Dr. Finke, who also serves as Professor of Wealth Management at The American College. “Portfolio insurance through a CDA provides the freedom to spend within one’s financial planning boundaries, without the fear of running out of money due to events out of one’s control.”

Preserving client spending in retirement is a critical objective for financial advisors that continues to grow in importance as Americans live longer, stirring fears of longevity risk. Insuring their portfolio prevents retirees from having to choose between a much higher risk of running out of money or of cutting back on spending to maintain a comfortable amount of income security.

"As longevity continues to improve, there is a growing concern among American workers that they may not have enough money to live at their current level, through retirement,” said David Stone, Co-Founder and CEO at RetireOne. "Dr. Finke’s studies demonstrate that a CDA can help consumers establish a reliable stream of income that can potentially rise in positive market conditions or protect against diminished spending in the event of market downturns."

Dr. Finke finds that the certainty of lifetime income provided by a CDA may give individual investors the assurance to not only spend confidently, but to continue to invest in equities without the fear that a market downturn will force them to spend much less than planned in retirement.

"If stocks outperform bonds, the retiree will accumulate a larger nest egg over time," writes Dr. Finke. "Greater retirement wealth can result in higher spending or a more substantial legacy as a reward for accepting investment risk. However, if investments underperform early in retirement, a retiree can continue to spend the same guaranteed amount despite a much higher risk of outliving savings."

In partnership with Midland National® Life Insurance Company, RetireOne recently launched a Contingent Deferred Annuity called ConstanceSM. Constance offers a flat certificate fee and the flexibility to begin taking income at any time, allocate to 75% equities, and sever at any time.

"Portfolio Income Insurance: Understanding the Benefits of a Contingent Deferred Annuity” is a free download on RetireOne’s website. Advisors who would like to learn more about Constance can schedule a meeting or call their RetireOne Relationship Manager at (877) 575-2742. For additional information, please visit retireone.com.

About RetireOne

Serving over 1,000 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, Aria Retirement Solutions’ RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple “A” rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $1.5 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients’ valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @RetireOne.

The Constance℠ Group Contingent Deferred Annuity is issued by Midland National® Life Insurance Company, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, offered by EF Legacy Securities, LLC (dba RetireOne), member FINRA and underwritten by Sammons Financial Network®, LLC., member FINRA. Sammons Financial Network®, LLC., and Midland National® Life Insurance Company are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. and are not affiliated with EF Legacy Securities, LLC., and RetireOne.

The Constance℠ Group Contingent Deferred Annuity can play an important role in your retirement plan but may not be for everyone. Before investing, you and your financial advisor should discuss aspects that affect the appropriateness of your situation, including cost, investment timeframe and other retirement assets you may have. The Certificate is intended for long-term investment purposes. Excess withdrawals may significantly decrease and even terminate the benefits provided by the Certificate.