Morrow Sodali Secures Majority Investment From TPG Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morrow Sodali, the leading global shareholder engagement and governance advisory firm, announced today that TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, has acquired a majority stake in the company. The partnership with TPG will significantly advance Morrow Sodali’s mission of providing clients worldwide with unrivaled strategic advice and comprehensive support, enabling them to maximize value and expertly manage stakeholder relations.

TPG’s investment coincides with Morrow Sodali’s 50th anniversary, which the company is celebrating with a series of special initiatives centered on the theme of “Building Together”. Throughout the year, Morrow Sodali will highlight the Company’s best-in-class expertise on emerging global trends in shareholder engagement matters impacting corporations, including ESG reporting, sustainability, climate change, board composition and evaluation, succession planning, executive compensation, shareholder activism and investor engagement.

Alvise Recchi, Chief Executive Officer of Morrow Sodali, said: "We are thrilled to become a TPG portfolio company. Joining forces with an organization of TPG's strength and breadth will allow us to further enhance our market leadership position, forged over decades of guiding clients through every critical trend impacting corporations, shareholders, and the financial markets. Our focus is on delivering value creation and as we move forward with TPG’s backing, we’ll grow that value for our clients, especially as they increase their focus on corporate purpose and the goals of diversity, inclusiveness, and sustainability.”

Ransom Langford, Partner at TPG, added: "Morrow Sodali’s differentiated ability to deliver results for its diverse set of clients, combined with a commitment to its values of integrity, excellence, collaboration, innovation and respect creates a unique opportunity for our partnership. As the focus on ESG continues to increase amongst companies and investors alike, Morrow Sodali has established itself as a trusted partner and global leader in proactive and trusted shareholder engagement. We look forward to working with the Morrow Sodali team to continue investing in the business’ extensive breadth of services and capabilities across the shareholder lifecycle."

Morrow Sodali recently secured the #1 position in 2021 M&A league tables released by both Mergermarket and The Deal. Morrow Sodali has made several highly strategic, global acquisitions and personnel investments, and, with the support of TPG, expects to accelerate those efforts.

ABOUT MORROW SODALI

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm focused on shareholder engagement. The Company provides clients with comprehensive services relating to corporate governance, diversity equity & inclusion, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, shareholder activism and contested situations.

Headquartered in New York and with offices in London, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Rome, Sao Paolo, Seoul, Stamford, Toyko and Toronto, Morrow Sodali serves more than 850 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. Clients include publicly-listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations. For more information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.

ABOUT TPG GROWTH

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $14.7 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The platform is backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $114 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.tpg.com or on Twitter @TPG.