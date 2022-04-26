Virtuozzo Solution Enables Joe’s Datacenter to Deliver Disaster Recovery as a Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced that Joe’s Datacenter uses Virtuozzo’s Cloud Platform to deliver Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) in its own cloud environment. Hosting DRaaS on its proprietary infrastructure enables the service provider to maintain control of the disaster recovery journey while leveraging its infrastructure management expertise. In turn, Joe’s Datacenter becomes a one-stop-shop offering easy-to-use cloud services capable of supporting large numbers of workloads. This equates to increased profitability for managed service providers (MSPs) and simpler, fully protected cloud capabilities for business customers.

The two companies will host a webinar next month introducing the solution to other service providers and end users.

In operation for more than a decade, Joe’s Datacenter relies on Virtuozzo to host public and private cloud offerings in three geographically diverse data centers. Disaster Recovery customers can select a preferred backup and restore location from within that data center network. The DRaaS solution leverages the power and ease of Virtuozzo’s hyperconverged cloud platform, and is managed via Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to capitalize on those three locations should a failover be required.

Joe’s Datacenter is Virtuozzo’s first partner to deploy Acronis DRaaS using Virtuozzo’s on-premise cloud infrastructure. Additionally, Joe’s Datacenter is also one of the only alternative cloud service providers offering self-managed DRaaS. Notably, Virtuozzo’s software stack is inherently compatible with Acronis software products, which simplifies integration and optimizes the performance of both companies’ technologies.

“We could have built something from scratch or deployed alternative products and delivery models. But those options presented unnecessary integration challenges, management limitations, and overhead,” said Joe Morgan, Founder and CEO, Joe’s Datacenter. “Coupling Acronis with Virtuozzo gave us all the benefits of Acronis’ software with our preferred operational advantage of managing our own equipment and network connections. It’s a smarter approach for us, which translates to a stronger solution for our customers.”

When running in disaster recovery mode, the Acronis software manages the failover process, while Virtuozzo quickly turns the Acronis-built backup into a running virtual machine—minimizing any potential downtime. Further, by hosting the infrastructure for the off-site backup and the virtual machines, Joe’s Datacenter can better manage data/backup/workload security during transit, as well as recovery speeds.

“We understand how important it is for our service provider partners to differentiate themselves to build thriving businesses. That’s why Virtuozzo offers an exceptionally robust cloud platform. Its diverse feature set and broad functionality lend incredible value to innovators like Joe’s Datacenter,” said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo. “Joe Morgan saw an opportunity to create a joint solution with Virtuozzo and Acronis that allows his strongest skillsets to shine—the infrastructure management and hands-on customer and partner support. We’re proud to be part of his company’s evolution that helps him increase his competitive edge and, as a result, overall profitability. We wish him nothing but the best of success.”

DRaaS is now available as part of the Joe’s Datacenter MSP Accelerator Program or as a standalone service for business customers.

Webinar

Virtuozzo will host Joe’s Datacenter during a webinar titled: DRaaS Without the Drama: How to Protect Cloud Workloads the Easy Way. The event will be held on May 11th and is free to attend. To register, please visit: www.virtuozzo.com/cloud-draas-webinar.

About Joe’s Data Center

Joe’s Datacenter (joesdatacenter.com) serves our clients as fully and professionally as possible, offering bare metal, colocation, virtual private servers, and public and private cloud services. The data center and products are state-of-the-art, building availability and reliability. Corporate headquarters is in downtown Kansas City, with service locations in Los Angeles and New York. Growth is a direct result of success providing industry and reseller solutions to MSPs and small businesses.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides the leading alternative cloud platform for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable and easier to use than hyperscaler solutions. The company’s legacy includes developing the first commercially available container technology and being a major contributor to numerous virtualization and open-source projects for more than 20 years. Today, Virtuozzo cloud solutions are used by more than 700 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has more than 320 employees across the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.