Sunvera Group Announces New Partnership with Wilkinson Eye Center

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management services organization, has formed a new partnership with Wilkinson Eye Center, a leading ophthalmology practice with locations in Clarkston and Pontiac, Michigan. Sunvera now provides support services to 15 clinical locations and two surgery centers across Michigan and Ohio, with the Wilkinson partnership furthering its rapid growth within the metro Detroit region.

Wilkinson Eye Center offers comprehensive eye care and specialty services, including cataract surgery, glaucoma management, macular degeneration, and diabetic eye care. Dr. Scott Wilkinson established and has led Wilkinson Eye Center for over 30 years, building a leading practice in the market alongside Dr. Amy Smith, Dr. John Schmitz and Dr. Sherry Dustman.

“We’re very excited to welcome the Wilkinson Eye Center team into our organization,” said Sunvera Group CEO, Greg Nodland. “We look forward to working with yet another team of world-class eye care specialists to meet our common goals of providing exceptional, high quality eye care to the Michigan region.”

“For over 30 years, our experienced team has been dedicated to delivering the most advanced and personalized ophthalmic care to patients in metro Detroit,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “We look forward to continuing that tradition alongside a group like Sunvera, which is equally dedicated to excellence in eye care and eye surgery for many years to come.”

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McDermott Will & Emery provided legal services to Sunvera. SVB Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Wilkinson Eye Center and Howard & Howard provided legal services.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions include capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology and financial and accounting services. Currently, Sunvera Group supports 15 ophthalmology clinics and two ASCs in Michigan and Ohio. www.SunveraGroup.com

About Wilkinson Eye Center

The doctors at Wilkinson Eye Center have been providing exceptional care in Oakland County, Michigan for more than 30 years. Patient care is a top priority for the Wilkinson Eye Center team, as the practice is dedicated to providing a quality experience from scheduling appointments to eye examinations and surgical procedures. www.wilkinsoneye.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $6 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. www.ridgemontep.com.