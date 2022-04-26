Iteris Awarded $3.7 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $3.7 million contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing continued demand for Iteris’ mobility consulting and mobility intelligence services in southern California, a key geographic market.

According to OCTA, Orange County's population is expected to increase 13% by 2035, resulting in more drivers on the county’s roadways: “To ease growing traffic demands, OCTA, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the County of Orange and all 34 cities are working together to coordinate traffic lights across the county.”

OCTA’s multi-year regional traffic signal timing project with Iteris supports the goals of Project P, a comprehensive transportation funding scheme under the Measure M program that aims to significantly reduce countywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety, mobility, reliability, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

Since launch, OCTA’s traffic signal synchronization program has already resulted in a 13% reduction in travel time, a 14% improvement in travel speed, a 52 million gallon reduction in fuel consumption and a 885 million pound reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the project agreement, Iteris will provide operations and infrastructure improvements at key intersections along a 13-mile segment of First Street/Bolsa Avenue across the four cities and one county in southern California.

Iteris will provide services including identifying upgrades for traffic signal equipment, intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment and communication infrastructure, designing and constructing traffic signal system improvements, and developing and implementing optimized traffic signal synchronization timing plans, with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety, and decreasing stops throughout the cities of Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Tustin, Westminster, and the County of Orange.

As part of the operations and maintenance phase of the program, Iteris will apply traffic data and analytics from the mobility intelligence capabilities of its ClearMobility™ Platform to optimize traffic management operations on an ongoing basis. Using the signal performance measures and arterial performance measures features of its ClearGuide® solution, Iteris experts can: monitor the health and safety of intersections, and arterial travel times and reliability; identify and prioritize signal optimizations and arterial retiming efforts; identify congestion hotspots; and understand how highway traffic impacts surrounding arterials.

“We are proud to continue to support OCTA’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of road users by leading this traffic signal timing and infrastructure upgrade program,” said Bernard Li, vice president, Mobility Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ mobility consulting services across the west coast, and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving safety, air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Iteris has designed, deployed or equipped over one third of all signalized intersections in the United States, supporting local and state transportation agencies with advanced detection sensors, and traffic signal design, timing and synchronization services.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," “outlooks,” “target,” "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impacts and benefits of the awarded contract and capabilities and impacts of our specialized consulting services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide the services on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues, and potential impacts related to scheduling and funding delays; project and contract cancellations; availability of resources, such as components and equipment, necessary to perform the work for the project; the impact of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).