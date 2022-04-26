MyHomeUpgrade.ca Launches a Free Tool Designed to Help Canadian Consumers Plan Their Home Improvement Projects

MyHomeUpgrade.ca is here to help Canadians make the home improvement project of their dreams a reality.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are excited to announce the launch of a brand-new website, MyHomeUpgrade.ca—a free resource to Canadian homeowners for inspirational content and home renovation tips and tricks to help consumers get the home improvement project of their dreams. It also provides a free renovation calculator, connects customers with recommended local contractors, exclusive offers, flexible financing options, and one-on-one support from home upgrade experts.

The home renovation calculator is designed to work across different types of home renovation projects. Users will walk through a series of questions regarding their home renovation. As they provide information, the calculator will update the estimated cost of the project. At any point, consumers can call to speak to a live expert who will help them complete the calculator and provide recommendations for local contractors and exclusive offers.

“Home renovation projects can be daunting, and it’s hard to know where to start. MyHomeUpgrade.ca is a free tool designed to remove the uncertainty and replace it with a comprehensive project plan that contains very clear next steps to get consumers the home upgrade of their dreams while staying within budget,” said Jacob Watson, VP of Marketing for MyHomeUpgrade.ca. “Canadians shouldn’t feel like they are on their own in this process. That’s why we’re also providing consumers with access to a dedicated team of home upgrade experts who they can call and speak with at any time throughout the process, free of charge.”

The home upgrade experts will also offer consumers innovative financing options to help them stretch their budget further. Financing options are useful tools that help consumers manage unexpected costs and reduce the sacrifices they have to make because of budget constraints. Financing solutions can improve the affordability of a project by breaking up the total cost into monthly installments.

“Providing financing options to consumers in the planning stage of a home improvement project is a gamechanger,” continued Watson. “Consumers need to know the financing options they have available to them upfront to make informed financial decisions throughout their home renovation project.”

Canadians looking to start a renovation project should visit MyHomeUpgrade.ca for inspiration, expert advice, and a step-by-step plan to turn their dream home improvement project into a reality.

To learn more, please visit MyHomeUpgrade.ca or contact 1.833.554.1229 to speak to a home upgrade expert.