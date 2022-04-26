Alida Launches Synchronous Video Capabilities and Optimizes TXM Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today delivered its Spring 2022 product release. Released today are Video Discussions (a new integrated synchronous video capability) and 12 new features to the Alida TXM Platform.

“Today’s release continues to propel Alida's aggressive growth and further solidifies our place as a Visionary leader in the customer experience (CX) space,” said Riaz Raihan, Alida’s President of Products & Engineering. “In today’s global climate, it is imperative that organizations use video to deeply understand their customers. With Video Discussions, our clients can gauge customers' sentiment by connecting with them via online interviews and digital focus groups.”

The Spring 2022 product release enhancements provide customers with the ability to:

Gain deeper qualitative insights into customer perceptions with online interviews and focus groups through Alida’s new product, Video Discussions

Segment, schedule, and track participants, prepare for, and conduct live video in-depth-interviews and virtual focus groups

to stitch together powerful video summaries to humanize customer stories with all stakeholders, to build customer empathy, and influence strategic business decisions Unlock deeper and richer insights into customer perceptions, opinions, beliefs, and attitudes to build exceptional customer experiences

Improve productivity for faster insights and faster actions

Iterate on deployed Touchpoint activities in real time without disruption to the respondent experience and data collection

to integrate with the organization’s existing tech stack and augment workflows and minimize the time-to-insight Create charts in seconds with Analytics’ One-Click Dashboards, which are refreshed every 5 minutes with new data

Enhance respondent experiences to increase response rates

Provide an engaging experience for Survey and Insight Community (formerly known as Sparq) respondents by enabling them to rate preferences with star, heart, and thumbs up emojis

for and provide participants with the ability to skip questions Easily customize Touchpoint activities to the brand’s visual requirements using Touchpoint’s activity builder

Better understand customer sentiment and context in more languages

Use Insight Community to share Hub and newsletter content in Arabic and Hebrew to drive stronger end-customer engagement

to to drive stronger end-customer engagement Analyze text in 11 different languages, including Arabic, with the Text Analytics solution

For more information on Alida’s products and how they can help your organization uncover and action its customers’ truth, visit www.alida.com/products.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM.