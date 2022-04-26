Mixel Silicon-Proven MIPI IP Integrated Into ams OSRAM Mira Image Sensor Family Products Enabling Rapid Development of New Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mixel®, a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), today announced that ams OSRAM, a global leader in optical solutions, is integrating Mixel’s MIPI® IP into select ams OSRAM Mira family products.

The ams OSRAM Mira product family of CMOS imaging sensors serves a broad range of applications and markets including eye tracking, gesture tracking, bar code scanning, robotic mobility, 3D Structured Light, 3D Active Stereo systems and 2D NIR imaging. To deliver these applications, a focus on small footprint and high system power efficiency is critical.

Mixel provided ams OSRAM with the Mixel MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 TX+ IP, which enabled ams OSRAM to achieve first-time silicon success. The MIPI solution includes two IP products delivered fully integrated and validated: Mixel’s MIPI D-PHYSM transmitter and a 32-bit MIPI CSI-2® TX Controller Core.

The Mixel MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 TX+ IP is a Mixel proprietary configuration of the MIPI D-PHY. This implementation is the transmitter version of Mixel’s patented receiver, RX+, configuration which was first announced in 2020. It is optimized to achieve full-speed production testing, in-system testing, and higher performance compared to traditional configurations, while reducing area and standby power.

“We chose Mixel because of its track record of supporting right-first-time silicon success. The low power and small footprint of its MIPI IP are also attractive”, said Peter Vandersteegen, Marketing Manager for CMOS Image Sensors at ams OSRAM. "Utilizing the Mixel MIPI IP allowed us to optimize our sensor product’s power consumption and size. We are looking forward to continued collaboration with Mixel.”

Mixel MIPI PHY IP has been silicon-proven at twelve different nodes and eight different foundries with more processes under active development, giving Mixel the widest coverage in the industry.

“It is exciting to see the Mixel MIPI D-PHY TX+ continuing to gain traction as more and more customers are including additional testability in their system design,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel’s CEO and Founder. “Even more exciting is seeing our customer, ams OSRAM, achieve first-time silicon success in their Mira CMOS image sensor.”

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com. You can also follow Mixel on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 350 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

