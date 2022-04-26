US Air Force’s Commercial Investment Group Selects Wave Neuroscience for Human Performance Contract

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wave Neuroscience– the Braincare™ company focused on improving cognitive health and overall well-being through innovative clinical and in-home-use magnetic field technology–announced today that it has been selected by The United States Air Force’s commercial investment arm, AFVentures, for its Human Performance Contract. The contract will be conducted in collaboration with the Air Force’s Special Operations Command and allow AFVentures to explore the performance enhancing characteristics of Wave Neuroscience’s proprietary personalized Braincare technology.

The goal of the partnership is to integrate Wave Neuroscience’s patented Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT) & Sonal capabilities with the Air Force’s existing health and performance toolset. The technological integration enables military medical professionals to better observe and track the cognitive health of service members.

“While Wave Neuroscience is recognized for our contribution to the treatment of brain related disorders, we are excited to formalize the exploration into human performance, optimization and the aspects of our technology that could help anyone in the world perform at their very best. We anticipate that this contract with AFVentures will be the beginning of many human performance collaborations with the armed forces to come,” said Fred Walke, CEO of Wave Neuroscience.

Wave Neuroscience identifies and works to correct disruptions in the human brain network caused by clinical brain disorders as well as optimizes brain performance for the subclinical population. The non-invasive technology helps users to understand their neural performance and translates brainwaves to find the brain’s unique strengths and current limitations, providing results that are used to create a tailored care plan specific to each user.

