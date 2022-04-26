Circassia Inc. Significantly Expands Reach of NIOX® FeNO Asthma Testing and Management Device With National Primary Care Distributor Agreements

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circassia Inc. announced today that it has successfully engaged with major primary care national sales partners to expand the distribution of NIOX VERO®, its FeNO testing device in the United States. FeNO (fractional exhaled nitric oxide) is used to assess airway inflammation, one of the key characteristics of asthma. NIOX VERO® rapidly and accurately measures FeNO levels in a single breath, at the point-of-care.

Circassia’s NIOX® products are used to improve asthma patient outcomes, and are indicated in the U.S. for use in those aged 7 years and older. NIOX® technology is based on the discovery that patients with Type 2 airway inflammation (previously known as allergic or eosinophilic inflammation), generally have elevated levels of nitric oxide in their exhaled breath. Corticosteroid therapy has been proven to reduce FeNO levels. Research has shown that up to 84% of asthma patients have Type 2 airway inflammation, which is particularly associated with exacerbations. By measuring the concentration of FeNO, NIOX® enables clinicians to evaluate airway inflammation in asthma patients, aiding diagnosis and helping guide treatment to reduce exacerbations.

“NIOX® is the gold standard FeNO testing device and an accurate, reliable, and straightforward technology trusted by thousands of healthcare professionals to help manage their patients’ asthma. By moving forward with a national distribution model, we are working toward our goal of ensuring that the millions of asthma patients in the U.S. have access to this important device,” said Jeff Hill, Regional VP, Americas, Circassia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 25 million Americans live with asthma. Although airway inflammation is a key characteristic of asthma, it is not routinely measured and misdiagnosis using traditional methods is not uncommon. However, asthma is seven times more likely when FeNO levels are elevated.

Many asthma patients remain symptomatic despite treatment and are at greater risk of exacerbations. The consequences of poorly controlled asthma can be serious. Around half of patients report experiencing an exacerbation in the previous 12 months; exacerbations also account for 1,000 deaths a day worldwide. Optimizing therapy and treatment adherence with FeNO testing has been proven to reduce exacerbations by up to 50%. The non-invasive and fast test translates to more accurate asthma diagnosis and better management for patients.

For these reasons, FeNO testing is supported by recent clinical practice guidelines issued by the American Thoracic Society, and National Institutes of Health asthma guidelines. NIOX® is the leading FeNO testing device in the U.S., and is available nationwide.

About Circassia

Our ambition is to improve the quality of life of millions of people suffering from asthma. Circassia is a medical device company focused on point-of-care asthma diagnosis and management. Our market-leading NIOX® products are used by physicians around the world to improve asthma diagnosis and management and by leading research organizations conducting clinical studies on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. At present, Circassia provides products and services in over 50 countries. For more information, please visit www.niox.com.