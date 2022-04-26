Intentsify Appoints New CFO, VP of Artificial Intelligence

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intentsify, the leading Intelligence Activation Platform and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced another significant expansion of its executive team, as well as its second consecutive year of sponsorship of the Forrester B2B Summit taking place May 2nd to 4th, 2022.

New Executive Hires

Larry Whitman, Chief Financial Officer, joins Intentsify with more than four decades as a senior finance executive and operational leader specializing in high-growth technology environments. His background spans a range of industries and market spaces, including networking and software companies with $5M to $200M in revenue. In his most recent role as CFO of AppNeta Inc., a privately held SaaS provider, Larry drove unprecedented growth and scaled operations, resulting in the successful sale of the company to Broadcom Software. He has a proven record in mergers and acquisitions, closing multimillion dollar Fortune 500 revenue deals, and fostering strategic partner relationships.

“I’m extremely excited about joining the impressive Intentsify team at this stage of its lifecycle with explosive growth and robust financial metrics,” Larry said. “We are well positioned for success in this high-growth market, and I look forward to being a strong business partner to the team to enable us to continue scaling the business.”

Marco Lagi, VP of Artificial Intelligence, comes to Intentsify from HubSpot, where he built the company's machine learning (ML) modeling efforts from the ground up over the past five years. He joined HubSpot through the acquisition of Kemvi, an artificial intelligence startup he founded in 2013. Over his career, he has published more than 40 academic papers, and his research has received media coverage by Forbes, The Guardian, and Time Magazine and was included in the Top 10 Scientific Discoveries of 2011 by Wired. Marco has more than 15 years of experience in machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), holds a PhD in physical chemistry, and was a researcher at MIT.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Intentsify at this time for the company,” said Marco. "We have the unique opportunity to apply state-of-the-art ML techniques to massive data sets of open- and closed-source intelligence to deeply understand intent data and buyers’ journeys, untapping tons of value and revenue for our customers,” he added.

Forrester B2B Summit Sponsorship

Intentsify also announced today that they will be sponsoring Forrester’s B2B Summit North America in Austin, TX, from May 2nd to 4th, 2022. The Summit brings together the largest community of marketing, sales, and product leaders to connect and learn, and it gives attendees exclusive access to case studies, peer engagement, and motivating keynotes.

Intentsify will present a case study with TripActions on May 2nd at 1:25 pm CT to demonstrate how they helped to transform intent signals into actionable pipeline.

About Intentsify

Intentsify arms B2B organizations with the buyer and account intelligence, as well as the activation tools and programs, required to deliver GTM strategies that increase pipeline and accelerate revenue creation. Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform layers, cross-verifies, and synthesizes multiple data sets to provide the broadest, most accurate view of buyers' and accounts' online research activities. The company’s Demand Activation Programs convert buyer and account intelligence into meaningful engagements, boosting efficiency across each customer-facing team, improving the buyer experience, and scaling pipeline value and velocity.