AuthenticID Announces Partnership with Milk & Honey Labs

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuthenticID, a global leader in identity proofing and fraud prevention solutions, announced a partnership with Milk & Honey Labs. With this partnership, AuthenticID will bring its industry-leading technology to a new sphere: the Web3 economy.

Over the coming months, the two companies will focus on creating secure, identity-assured transactions that support NFTs and all areas of the Web3 economy. These transactions will represent some of the most high tier artists, celebrities, brand properties and IP in the space.

“As the Web3 market continues to emerge, it is becoming more vulnerable to sophisticated fraud similar to the current digital economy. This partnership will allow us to more quickly apply our fraud detection technology to mitigate the escalating fraud attacks the Web3 economy is experiencing,” says Jeff S. Jani, CEO of AuthenticID.

“The integrity and growth of the Web3 economy is dependent on making sure it is a safe place to transact. AuthenticID’s advanced identity technology will be an essential part of driving Web3 mainstream adoption,” says Alex Harrow, Milk & Honey Labs founding partner.

AuthenticID will be announcing a variety of collaborations and product announcements over the coming weeks, as it continues to drive forward into this space.

About Milk & Honey Labs

Milk & Honey Labs is a new media division of Milk & Honey Music + Sports that officially launched February 2022. The group run by long-time music manager and Milk & Honey executive Alex Harrow is a deep dive into web3, a new moniker for the next gen of the internet. Harrow had a vision to merge the company’s traditional Hollywood relationships and deep understanding of the entertainment business with web3, being right at the starting blocks as these nascent technologies, and asset classes such as NFT, launch. Similar to the rest of its entertainment business, Labs is focused on representing talent. The group will represent top tier names and offer services including advocating and forging new norms on deals, creating business opportunities, and taking their content to market. This new digital lab and creative studio will focus on NFTs, and all areas of web3, representing some of the most blue chip artists, celebrities, brands properties and IP in the space, including its initial “Man and the Beat” NFT project which is a collaboration between some of the biggest artists in music and unreleased Picasso artwork. Milk & Honey’s heritage is representing the world’s most successful songwriters, record producers, and music artist talent in a management capacity. The company’s roster boasts nearly a billion albums sold globally across every prominent genre in music with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Dallas, London, Amsterdam and Sydney. In 2021, the company launched a sports agency that now represents 20 athletes in the NFL as a way to further grow and diversify its entertainment practice.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully- automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.