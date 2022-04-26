Citrix® Collaborates with Microsoft to Simplify Transition to Hybrid Work

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The way people work is changing. To meet the needs and expectations of an increasingly flexible workforce, IT has to provide fast, reliable, and secure access to the resources employees need to get things done, whether they are working at home, in the office, on the road or anywhere in between. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is collaborating with Microsoft to help them do it with greater simplicity and speed. The company today announced that Citrix Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is now available in Azure Marketplace, making it easier than ever for companies to purchase the market-leading solution and use it to quickly stand up the secure, high-performing workspaces that distributed workers demand.

Better Together

“Citrix and Microsoft have long been partnering to accelerate the future of work by combining the power of Microsoft Azure with the user experience, management and security benefits of Citrix digital workspace and virtualization solutions,” said Carisa Stringer, Vice President of Product Marketing, Citrix.

And the partnership is paying off. According to a Forrester Total Economic Impact report, when customers use Citrix DaaS alongside Microsoft Azure, they can deliver key business improvements that have a positive impact on the bottom line, including:

$1 million legacy on-premises IT cost reductions

10 percent IT efficiency improvement

33 percent reduction in desktop-related helpdesk calls

53 percent resource time savings onboarding employees

153 percent ROI

“In transitioning from Citrix on-premises to Citrix DaaS, customers can save 50 percent to 70 percent over a three-year period, including an additional 25 percent of costs above and beyond the savings delivered using Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop alone,” Stringer said.

Modernizing IT

Citrix DaaS, formerly known as Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service™, is a market-leading cloud service that modernizes IT and addresses the needs of distributed workers by providing a secure, agile and easy way to quickly deliver apps or desktops from any cloud or datacenter to any device worldwide.

Using the solution, Microsoft customers can simplify the delivery of Windows and Linux desktops and applications to any device, anywhere and enhance key platforms like Windows 11 and Windows 10 multi-session.

Key Features:

High-definition HDX Technology - Citrix HDX technology delivers optimized voice and video performance to any device for Teams, Skype, and other multimedia applications and provides an interactive experience regardless of internet connection or location.

Citrix HDX technology delivers optimized voice and video performance to any device for Teams, Skype, and other multimedia applications and provides an interactive experience regardless of internet connection or location. Comprehensive Management Tools - Built-in tools streamline image management, application lifecycle and IT operations tasks to provide a customized experience to all workers as both Azure and on-prem deployments can be managed from a single interface.

Built-in tools streamline image management, application lifecycle and IT operations tasks to provide a customized experience to all workers as both Azure and on-prem deployments can be managed from a single interface. Integrated Analytics - Citrix performance and security analytics capabilities give admins deep visibility into application performance and security concerns, allowing them to quickly address issues and mitigate their impact.

- Citrix performance and security analytics capabilities give admins deep visibility into application performance and security concerns, allowing them to quickly address issues and mitigate their impact. Provisioning Services (PVS) - Acclaimed software streaming technology enables desktops and apps to be deployed and re-deployed in real time, from a single shared golden image and gives IT the ability to stream hundreds - or thousands - of cloud-hosted virtual machines in minutes – optimizing cloud resource consumption and improving IT agility.

Enhancing Employee Experience

“With Citrix and Microsoft Azure, IT can serve up a superior experience that keeps users engaged and productive,” Stringer said. “Video streaming is smooth, audio calls are clear, and graphic-intense engineering applications render seamlessly.”

Among the other benefits they can deliver:

Enhanced Performance - Workspace environment management service optimizes user density and performance to deliver a superior experience.

- Workspace environment management service optimizes user density and performance to deliver a superior experience. Improved Security - App protection, dynamic policy control, and watermarking keep data safe from malicious agents or inadvertent data loss.

- App protection, dynamic policy control, and watermarking keep data safe from malicious agents or inadvertent data loss. Cost Efficiencies - Autoscaling capabilities rapidly scale environments up or out as needed to support business requirements and keep costs in check.

With Citrix DaaS now available in Azure Marketplace, customers have access to key benefits including:

The Azure consumption commitment benefit, allowing eligible commercial marketplace offers to contribute towards your organization’s Azure consumption commitment.

Simplified procurement and management including access to Azure cost management

Citrix DaaS joins a wide selection of Citrix solutions available in the Azure Marketplace that enable customers to rapidly scale environments into the cloud, and accelerate the transition to the future of work. Click here to learn more about the service and the value it can deliver for your organization.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2022 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.