Next Level Apparel® Takes its Demand and Inventory Planning to the Next Level with the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced the addition of Next Level Apparel® (NLA) to its customer community. One of the leading wholesale producers and sellers of premium quality blank apparel in the United States, Next Level Apparel has implemented the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform to modernize its demand and inventory planning processes.

Using the Logility platform, Next Level Apparel can better:

Optimize its inventory and production strategy to eliminate a surplus of supply and the additional costs that come with oversupply,

Position maximum sell-through,

Accommodate highly fluctuating consumer buying behavior, and

Respond to spontaneous product demand and new market opportunities, which have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although early in our adoption, our team has experienced great success with Logility. Their team of experts made our transition from legacy systems and manual processes to total digital supply chain management an easy experience,” said Paul Volkman, CIO at Next Level Apparel. “We expect efficiency, without question, but also plan to gain greater effectiveness through our new digital approach to supply chain management.”

Before implementing the Logility platform in January, Next Level Apparel used a mix of Excel spreadsheets and a legacy proprietary ERP system to manage its supply chain. Now, Next Level Apparel uses Logility’s planning technology in conjunction with Microsoft Dynamics ERP. The integration between Logility and Microsoft Dynamics helps Next Level Apparel synchronize activities, gain time, accuracy and efficiency.

“The pandemic has exemplified supply chain complexities and has shown organizations the manual way of doing things must be replaced for digital solutions,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “Next Level Apparel knew that to grow, it had to transition to digital demand and inventory management. Upgrading its technology stack and processes has helped the brand improve supply chain visibility and has provided the ability to optimize inventory and keep on top of changing consumer demand.”

About Next Level Apparel

Founded in 2003, Next Level Apparel is a design innovator, industry leader and top supplier of premium blank apparel. NLA put its stamp on the map as a blank apparel pioneer in the promotional products industry by answering the call to its customers’ need for a Sublimation T-shirt. The company’s passion for exceptional craftsmanship catalyzed the development of more styles and ultimately formed the Next Level Apparel® brand – putting the customer first, always; and in all ways. The company’s tagline “Ready to Inspire™ is a commitment to finding new ways to make it easier for customers to keep their shelves fully stocked with thoughtfully designed premium blank apparel that offers exceptional printability.

Next Level Apparel is fueled by a purpose-driven lifestyle that embraces the preservation of our planet and is relentless in doing their part to protect it. NLA is committed to reducing their carbon footprint by being thoughtful about their choices, eliminating waste and creating quality garments that get more beautiful over time.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.