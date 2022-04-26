Fabric Opens Dallas Micro-Fulfillment Center as On-Demand Retail Network Expands to Meet Increasing Consumer E-Commerce Needs

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fabric, an on-demand retail platform that enables brands to realize fast fulfillment at competitive unit economics, today announced the launch of its new Dallas micro-fulfillment center (MFC), expanding its growing North American network for on-demand retail.

Through its network of MFCs, automated robotic fulfillment and inventory intelligence, Fabric enables retailers to scale their fulfillment capacity and profitably and sustainably provide on-demand deliveries. The Dallas location is the latest in Fabric’s growing network of MFCs in the United States, which is expected to double by the end of the year, covering delivery to nearly 90% of consumers across the country in two days or less.

As a densely populated, fast-growing center of commerce in the United States, Dallas was strategically chosen by Fabric based on customer needs, population evaluations and ten-year shift studies, and detailed demographic analyses. In addition, a recent Brookings Institution report called Dallas a “rising star” among tech cities. Over the past two years of the pandemic, in fact, Dallas grew tech-sector jobs faster than the national average.

“ We’re in the middle of a historic shift in consumer expectations when it comes to fast and free shipping,” said Colin Coggins, Fabric’s chief commercial officer. “ By placing our MFCs in strategic locations such as Dallas, we can use our software-led robotics and AI technology stack to help retailers meet today’s expectations for super-fast delivery and provide a future-proof strategy to meet tomorrow’s expectations without increasing overhead.”

A Fabric survey released today found that while fast, free shipping is the top motivator for completing an online order, retailers face enormous challenges in meeting this expectation. Shipping prices have skyrocketed, and fast deliveries are logistically complicated to execute. Fabric brings fulfillment operations closer to where consumers live through its MFC network, giving retailers the ability to meet and exceed consumer expectations.

The first company to launch in Fabric’s Dallas MFC is Chill Brands Group, a lifestyle brand that develops, produces and distributes best-in-class hemp-derived CBD products as an alternative to recreational tobacco. All orders made via Chill.com will be fulfilled within the Fabric MFC. Fabric will then leverage geographical and logistical data to identify the needs and locations of Chill customers, providing for future integration into additional MFCs throughout the United States. This model will provide Chill Brands with enhanced business intelligence to optimize delivery times sustainably.

“ We’ve got big plans to expand our e-commerce abilities, and we're looking for an ideal partner to help us ramp up capacity without a huge investment in real estate,” said Callum Sommerton, Chill Brands’ chief executive officer. “ Fabric’s MFC is a perfect fit for us and allows us to continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience from click to delivery.”

To learn more about how Fabric is helping direct-to-consumer brands like Chill meet the increasing expectations of e-commerce buyers, please visit www.getfabric.com.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group plc is an international company focused on the development, production, and distribution of best-in-class hemp-derived CBD products, tobacco alternatives and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) products. The Company operates primarily in the U.S., where its products are distributed online and via some of the nation's most recognizable convenience retail outlets. The Group's strategy is anchored around lifestyle marketing that is designed to enhance the popularity of its products, channeling visitors to its landmark chill.com website.

About Fabric

Fabric is a retail technology company that enables exceptional customer experiences from click to delivery. By combining intelligent robotic fulfillment with local last-mile operations, Fabric is redefining how supply chains work.

The company's proprietary mesh network and micro-fulfillment technologies bring brands closer to their customers — unlocking the insights to place local inventory in the right place, at the right time. Fabric is running micro-fulfillment operations for grocery and consumer brands throughout the U.S. and Israel and will expand to additional major U.S. centers of commerce in the coming year.

Founded in 2015, Fabric is backed by leading investors including Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Corner Ventures, Playground Ventures, Princeville Capital, Innovation Endeavors, Aleph, and others. Fabric is headquartered in New York City with main offices in Tel Aviv and Atlanta and has over 300 team members globally.

For more information, visit www.getfabric.com.