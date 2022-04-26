Masergy, Fortinet, and Ingram Micro Trailblazing SD-WAN for Resellers With New Managed Services Sales Route

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masergy, Fortinet, and Ingram Micro Inc. today announced the companies have teamed to deliver a new distribution sales route and tailored SD-WAN solution for value-added resellers and managed service providers (MSPs). For the first time, Masergy’s managed SD-WAN services are available through a distribution channel, helping partners easily expand their services to tap into previously unreachable markets.

The team is trailblazing SD-WAN for the reseller community with a combined offering that uniquely converges networking, security, and services, making it ideal for those without service operations, technical expertise, or SD-WAN certifications. Distributed by Ingram micro, the solution unites the power of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions with 24/7 network and security management services from Masergy. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the only solution that integrates SD-WAN, next-generation firewall, advanced routing, and Zero Trust Network Access proxy functions, giving partners more options to address the growing demand for remote work connectivity and security.

Tapping into the Masergy Guardian PortfolioTM, resellers and MSPs can sell fully managed SD-WAN services (provided entirely by Masergy) and co-managed services (where the reseller or MSP is responsible for Tier 1 and Tier 2 client support). Benefits include:

Shared services enable partners to protect their existing client relationships as they gain more share of wallet. Low Barriers to Entry: Technical certifications are not required to sell the SD-WAN solution, and zero-touch implementation capabilities make it easy to install.

IDC views SD-WAN as one of the fastest-growing segments of the network infrastructure market today because of the significant benefits it offers organizations.

“Network connectivity has never been more important to organizations across the world as they look to enable high-quality user and application experiences for a range of on-premises and cloud-native workloads,” says Brandon Butler, IDC research manager, Enterprise Networks. “Today’s SD-WAN Infrastructure products provide an elegant solution that combines networking, security, and cloud connectivity, allowing organizations to transform their networks to meet the needs of their business in 2022 and beyond.”

In capitalizing on these opportunities, channel partners want to build their businesses around service models, but many do not have the time and resources to scale their operations. Simultaneously, manufacturers, distributors, and large IT service providers need partners to overcome their own sales hurdles. This helps explain why the team has co-created a solution, meeting the moment with a partner-friendly SD-WAN offering designed to unlock sales.

“Masergy is a channel-first company welcoming partners through a frictionless sales motion. In leading with the needs of our partners, we’ve designed a new distribution model with flexible SD-WAN service options that complement how resellers and MSPs like to do business. As a result, we’re capturing more market opportunities,” said Bill Madison, vice president, global channel alliances, Masergy.

“With Ingram Micro combining Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN technology and services expertise from Masergy, we are truly pioneering innovative new routes to market for our partners,” said Jon Bove, vice president channel sales, Fortinet. “Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach has been chosen time and again by customers and partners around the world to help them solve today’s toughest challenges of securing and connecting work-from-anywhere and hybrid IT deployments.”

“SD-WAN-as-a-service is a fast-growth, problem-solving sales opportunity for the channel and an area where Ingram Micro continues to expand and invest in our security and networking portfolio and resources,” says Eric Kohl, vice president, security and networking, Ingram Micro. “As a long-standing, top-performing Fortinet distributor and Masergy’s new go-to-market partner, Ingram Micro is well positioned to bring Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and Masergy’s managed network and security services to our channel partners nationwide.”

About Masergy

In October 2021, Comcast Business announced its acquisition of Masergy. Masergy is the software-defined network and cloud platform for the digital enterprise. Recognized as the pioneer in software-defined networking, Masergy enables unrivaled, secure application performance across the network and the cloud with Managed SD-WAN, UCaaS, CCaaS and Managed Security solutions. Industry leading SLAs coupled with an unparalleled customer experience enable global enterprises to achieve business outcomes with certainty. Learn more and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter @Masergy, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 550,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.