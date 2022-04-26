MOCA Adds The Bank of Holyrood to Its Growing List of DCI Clients

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, a provider of advanced payment products with unlimited rewards and a digital-first nextgen card-based payment platform, is pleased to add Bank of Holyrood, one of the oldest banks in Kansas, to its rapidly expanding list of customers.

Bank of Holyrood has been proudly serving the citizens of Kansas since 1887. During that time, it has been critical to the economic prosperity of Holyrood and the surrounding communities. Bank of Holyrood has evolved over the years and adding MOCA’s card-based nextgen payment platform is another part of that evolution.

Now, Bank of Holyrood’s account holders will have access to MOCA’s new physical debit cards, on-demand virtual cards, single-use card numbers, real-time P2P payments, and “cards for kids.” Bank of Holyrood’s account holders will also benefit from the integrated DCI internet banking app with MOCA’s card management app where each MOCA card can be monitored and controlled. In addition, MOCA cards come with unlimited cash-back rewards that an account holder can redeem on-demand and spend as they see fit.

“Most banks’ debit card programs haven’t changed in the last 50 years. MOCA is here to address that. With unrivaled convenience, security, and control, MOCA’s cards will allow Bank of Holyrood’s customers – people and businesses – to pay anyone they want, whenever they want, however they want, securely and conveniently,” said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. “MOCA and Bank of Holyrood are bringing a new level of card and payment flexibility to Bank of Holyrood’s account holders.”

“We wouldn’t have survived for as long as we have without evolving with the times. We believe with MOCA we are not just evolving but leading other banks in Kansas. We don’t see any other banks offering the kind of card-based payment flexibility that the MOCA program brings, and unlimited cash-back rewards are just icing on the cake,” said Karen Pauley, President of Bank of Holyrood. “MOCA’s next-generation payment platform is exactly the right solution at the right time to help our bank stay competitive and to give our account holders a cutting-edge payment solution.”

“Bank of Holyrood is leading the way on behalf of their account holders, and we are happy to be a part of that,” added Burns.

About MOCA

MOCA, headquartered in the Austin suburb of Bastrop, Texas, is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. We are prior founders and alumni of familiar names, such as Visa, FundsXpress, Kasasa, the U.S. Treasury, AFFN, Buzz Points, Towny, and others. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn’t have to choose between the personal, localized service a community financial institution can offer and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.

About Bank of Holyrood

Bank of Holyrood, established in 1887, is one of the oldest community banks in Kansas and has over $70M in assets, please visit bankofholyrood.com.