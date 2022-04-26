Private Collection of Highly Coveted Furniture, Fashion, Art and Memorabilia From the Estate of French Fashion Designer Christian Audigier Head to Auction on May 12-13

This personalized Bobber designed by motorcycle legend Yoshinobu “Yoshi” Kosaka will be among the rare personal belongings of French fashion designer Christian Audigier offered at Abell Auction Co.’s May 12-13 online sale. www.abell.com (Photo: Business Wire)

This personalized Bobber designed by motorcycle legend Yoshinobu “Yoshi” Kosaka will be among the rare personal belongings of French fashion designer Christian Audigier offered at Abell Auction Co.’s May 12-13 online sale. www.abell.com (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rare personal belongings of the French fashion designer and marketing phenom Christian Audigier – who attracted celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Madonna and Britney Spears to promote the Von Dutch and Ed Hardy fashion lines – will be auctioned on May 12-13. Live bidding at the online single-owner sale will start at 9 a.m. PDT each day at Abell Auction Co. in Los Angeles.

An eclectic collection of graffiti-inspired street art, vintage Harley Davidson motorcycles, and signed celebrity photographs and letters will highlight the sale, offering over 650 lots. Special-edition sneakers and accessories, and designer furniture and fashion from Audigier’s sprawling Los Angeles-area estate also will be offered. Items range in value from $50 to $50,000.

“Christian selected every item with exceptional care and passion, and had a quintessential eye for fashion and design,” said Vincent Audigier, nephew of the late designer. “Nothing was random. Everything he owned was the very best and represented his unique lifestyle. Christian loved being the life of the party and the center of attention, and celebrities wanted to be around him.”

Inspired by his love of rock n’ roll, Audigier’s career began in his native France and skyrocketed in the U.S. after he licensed the designs of San Francisco tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy in the early 2000s. At the height of his career, he formed relationships with many A-list celebrities who popularized the Ed Hardy fashion line – known for the rhinestone-studded artwork that decorated hats, tee-shirts, jackets, shoes and a variety of other licensed products. Highlighted auction items include:

A prototype Michael Jackson-inspired sequin and crystal (or rhinestone-covered) glove framed in a silver and black shadow box frame. Item is accompanied by a photograph of Audigier and Jackson at Audigier's 50th birthday party, where Jackson was recorded calling Audigier "the king of fashion."

Two custom vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including a one-of-a-kind, personalized Bobber designed by motorcycle legend Yoshinobu “Yoshi” Kosaka at L.A.’s iconic vintage bike shop The Garage Company. Plus, custom painted motorcycle helmets, signed books and photos, and memorabilia.

Large collection of Johnny Hallyday memorabilia, including stage-worn, metal-studded leather jacket mounted in an acrylic case. Plus, signed photographs, performance guitars, gold records and books from the French rock ‘n roll pop singer and actor.

Various signed photographs from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Christo, Madonna, Sylvester Stallone and others. Signed letters/notes from Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Hillary Clinton, Madonna, Paris Hilton and others.

Original paintings and numbered prints by street pop artist Mr. Brainwash (Thierry Guetta) including “Bowie” (DIPTYCH), “The Rolling Stones,” “Michael Jackson,” “Muhammad Ali” and others.

Numbered lithographs and prints by contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey including (Obama) “Hope,” “Marcos Collage HPM,” “Castro Collage HPM,” “Your Way Collage,” “Sugar Hill Gang” and others.

Backstage Volumes 1, 2 and 3 photography by Gavin Bond capturing backstage action at the Victoria’s Secret runway show.

Designer clothing and shoes by Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Goyard, Tom Ford, Salvatore Ferragamo, Miu Miu, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana, including a men’s Dolce & Gabbana Dragon formal jacket.

Collective furnishings owned by Audigier including Skull table lamps by Blackman Cruz, fine furniture by Ralph Lauren, Hermes dishes and other custom industrial pieces.

“Christian Audigier emerged as one of the foremost fashion designers and celebrity marketers in the world, and was center-stage among many prominent figures in Hollywood who valued both his fashion and his friendship,” said Abell Vice President Todd Schireson.

An auction preview will be conducted at the Abell gallery (2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles) on Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., up to the sale dates. A complete catalog will be available at www.abell.com on April 29. Buyers may place absentee bids with Abell directly, bid via telephone or bid online at LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. For more information, call 800.404.2235 or visit www.abell.com.