General Assembly Pizza Expands Fortinos Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Assembly Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “GA Pizza”) (TSXV: GA), an innovative, premium consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) brand dedicated to making delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, and Fortinos Supermarket, a Loblaw Companies Ltd. (“Loblaw”) owned grocery chain, announce a significant expansion of a wholesale partnership that makes GA Pizza’s premium, naturally leavened frozen pizzas available at all 23 Fortinos banner stores.

In 2021, GA Pizza announced a five-store pilot program with Fortinos which, at the time, was the brand’s biggest push into retail channels. Since then, shoppers at select Fortinos stores got to experience General Assembly’s elevated frozen pizzas, with pies designed by real chefs and made with premium ingredients and all-natural dough. The pilot was a success, with General Assembly providing additional support through store samplings and promotional pricing over a 3-week period. Fortinos will now launch GA pizza across all locations effective April 28.

GA Pizza is now available at over 300 retail stores in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta. Today’s announcement advances the Company’s goal of reaching 400 retail doors by the end of 2022.

“The expansion of our partnership with Fortinos is another validation of our core, strategic expansion plan as we continue to scale our retail footprint” said Ali Khan Lalani, GA Pizza’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With our new production facility online and smart distribution partnerships in place, we are focused on continuing to make it easy for shoppers to access our products, in grocery freezers and beyond. The Fortinos brand is as synonymous with quality as we are, and we are pleased to be working with such a trusted grocer to further grow our retail business.”

“Customers at the five stores in our pilot program showed us that they, too, were drawn to what we already knew about GA Pizza – that this frozen product delivered on the quality and great taste which we knew from their fresh line,” said Beverly Wright, Director of Marketing at Fortinos. “Expanding this partnership to our entire chain made perfect sense.”

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Four years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line and a revolutionary direct-to-consumer eCommerce experience—not to mention a pizza box with more than one pizza in it. Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us in your freezer or visit gapizza.com for more information.

Visit gapizza.com for more information.

