Vervotech Partners with wbe.travel to Deliver Standardized Data Through Hotel & Room Mapping Products

BUCHAREST, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vervotech, a leading AI-powered mapping provider, and wbe.travel, one of the world's fastest-growing IT services company, today announced a strategic technology partnership to integrate Vervotech's AI-driven mapping solution with wbe.travel portal and deliver a richer hotel content for enhanced end-user experience.

This new technology partnership will help wbe.travel leverage Vervotech’s AI-powered Hotel, Room Mapping and Master Hotel Content products to remove duplicate and inconsistent hotel listings and intelligently standardize hotel and room content across their own customers.

Vervotech will also enable wbe.travel to gain access to real-time data, mapping percentage, content quality and statistics for improved revenue and optimized operations.

Radu Ciubotaru, Director of Business Development of wbe.travel, commented, "We believe this partnership was developed at the perfect time for both our companies. With this new alliance, a new European gateway is now open for travel businesses looking for a value for money solution for deduplicating and mapping their valuable content. Together we will combine our deep industry knowledge, expertise, and tech platforms to optimize the end-user experience."

"Vervotech is experiencing significant growth and our partners are key players in our success journey," said Vinod Singh, Commercial Director at Vervotech. "We look forward to working with wbe.travel to redefine the future of customer booking experience through our cutting-edge and intelligent solutions."

As part of Vervotech's technology strategy, wbe.travel and Vervotech will actively explore growth opportunities to co-innovate on enhancing accommodation data through Vervotech Mapping products.

About wbe.travel:

wbe.travel, the European-based company provides a complete, robust software suite for the whole booking process of a travel company. The cloud-based solution of wbe.travel is used by more than 45,000 travel agents worldwide on a daily basis for full range of processes from inventory sourcing, contracting, mid-office management to selling via various selling channels for B2B, B2C, Corporate and even via XML Out.

About Vervotech:

Established in 2018, Vervotech, a SaaS company, was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs with the vision to organize global accommodation data with 100% accuracy by leveraging AI/ML technology. Vervotech provides the most comprehensive solutions in the travel industry, including hotel mapping, room mapping, curated content.