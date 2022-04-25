Maritime Launch Services Inc. Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maritime Launch Services Inc. (NEO:MAXQ) (“Maritime Launch” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness, and to broaden Maritime Launch's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the NEO Exchange (the “NEO”) in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by Maritime Launch for an initial period of 12 months (the “Initial Term”) and then shall be renewed automatically for 6 months successive thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the initial term.

About Maritime Launch Services Inc.:

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will allow prospective launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.:

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Additional Information

The NEO Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.