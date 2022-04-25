Häagen-Dazs® Unveils New Shops Design at Walnut Creek Grand Opening

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Häagen-Dazs® Shoppe Company Inc. is proud to announce the unveiling of the new Häagen-Dazs® Shops design with the grand opening of its newest location at the Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Calif. on April 30. In celebration of the grand opening, Häagen-Dazs® will be giving away a variety of prizes, including free scoops of ice cream, scratch off cards that offer the chance to win free ice cream for a year, and other Häagen-Dazs® goodies.

The updated Häagen-Dazs® Shops design embodies Häagen-Dazs’® mission to provide “luxury where you are” that can be enjoyed by all, now visually extended into its physical locations. The new design features a bright, bold color scheme, ice cream-themed murals, updated team uniforms, and modern lighting and seating. The Walnut Creek mural was designed by Brooklyn-based artist Jade Purple Brown, a Häagen-Dazs® brand partner since 2021. The Häagen-Dazs® brand personality is expressed throughout the shops with thoughtful, hidden design touches, like coffee bean, vanilla flower and chocolate ingredients found in the redesigned tapestry wallpaper and modern 3D-printed vanilla flower, strawberry and caramel art pieces displayed on the shelves.

Community members are invited to visit the Bay Area location to see the new store design while treating themselves to irresistible creations made only at Häagen-Dazs® Shops, like the Dulce de Leche Dazzler®, along with Häagen-Dazs’® super-premium ice cream and sorbets, including favorites like Cookies & Cream, Vanilla and Belgian Chocolate.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new Häagen-Dazs® Shops design. Each Shop is owned by local franchisees, and our hope is that we can continue providing these great communities with approachable luxury that can be enjoyed by all. We look forward to celebrating with the community of Walnut Creek!” says Adam Hanson, President of Häagen-Dazs® Shops.

The Häagen-Dazs® Broadway Plaza Grand Opening event, which will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th, is located at 1275 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, Calif. There will be a brand representative on site for interviews and questions.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs® and the #ThatsDazs campaign, visit www.haagendazs.us.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops:

The first Häagen-Dazs® Shop opened in Brooklyn, NY in 1976, giving consumers a new outlet for the finest Häagen-Dazs® super-premium ice cream. Today the Häagen-Dazs® Shop system in the United States is made up of more than 200 Häagen-Dazs® Shops, franchised by The Häagen-Dazs® Shop Company, Inc., which proudly offer top quality indulgent desserts that start with Häagen-Dazs® products. For more information, please visit icecream.com/us/en/brands/haagen-dazs/shops/, join the company's fan page at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS, follow the brand at @HaagenDazs_US. The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc